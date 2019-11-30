3 new trailers to watch: The Rise of Skywalker, Onward, and Trolls World Tour

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, which means that you’ll have to deal with your family for a few days and try to make the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping at the same time.

Going to the movies might not rank high on your to-do list this weekend, given all the eating and impulsive shopping you must attend to, but there is one film coming out this week you should be aware of, and that’s Knives Out, the whodunit drama from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Even so, it’s Frozen II that will probably make the most money at the box office, after its massive $130 million take on opening weekend.

Then again, streaming services can provide all the entertainment you need during Thanksgiving, whether it’s brand new Christmas flicks, or Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Yes, the movie is an amazing accomplishment for the director, and it probably should be on everyone’s list of films to see before the Oscars. Also, know that it’s over three hours long, so seeing it at home might be an even better idea than theaters (if you can even find it).

When it comes to new series to stream, Disney+ and Apple TV+ have new episodes out for some of the series that started streaming only a couple of weeks ago. There’s a new Mandalorian episode, as well as new episodes for The Morning Show, See, and the first episodes for Apple’s Servant.

This brings us to this week’s super tiny list of new movie trailers, which includes the international trailer for Onward, a few brand new Star Wars clips, as well as a clip for Trolls World Tour. However, things should pick up in the coming weeks as we get closer to the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. Plenty of studios should release new trailers around that time, and, if we’re lucky, the first Black Widow trailer might drop by mid-December.

Onward

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker







Trolls World Tour