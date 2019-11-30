The most beloved Avenger who died in ‘Endgame’ might come back one last time in MCU Phase 4

Earlier this year, we lost. All of us. We lost Avengers. We lost a part of ourselves. But today, we’ve heard that there’s a chance to take almost all of it back — for one more movie, at least. You know your MCU Phase 4 titles, you know your missions. Get the tickets, get your heroes back. One movie each. No mistakes. No do-overs. Most of us are going somewhere we know, that doesn’t mean we know what to expect. Be careful. Look out for each other. This is MCU Phase 4. And we’re going to get some of our beloved Avengers back. Whatever it takes.

If my paraphrasing of a certain iconic Endgame speech isn’t clear enough, I’m going to spell it for you: at least one of the Avengers we just lost is making a return for one more movie, which is amazing news. Sadly, however, this beloved hero won’t be coming back from the dead.

Endgame took away three major Avengers from the team, including Iron Man and Black Widow, who both died sacrificing their lives to save everyone else, and Captain America, who retired after completing his final mission. That means it’s 2023 in the MCU, and the Avengers lack three key team members, although they’re probably going to replace them with new recruits soon enough. After all, that’s the entire point of MCU Phase 4 and Phase 5. We’ll get to meet new heroes as well as new villains who will help Marvel build up the next epic story like Endgame.

It all starts with a prequel next year, a movie we should have had many years ago. After appearing in several support roles in the MCU starting with Iron Man 2 in 2010, Scarlett Johansson will finally get her own movie next year. Black Widow premieres on May 1st, and the film is already in post-production, with a trailer due soon.

This will be a sort of origin story for the first hero to die in Endgame. The plot hasn’t leaked and we have no idea what to expect from the film, but at least this Avenger is back for one more adventure. And Nat isn’t the only dead hero to make a return to the screen. A leak on Twitter earlier this week revealed that Tony Stark will have a cameo in the film, and he might even appear in the Black Widow trailer that’s supposed to drop soon.

New leaked images reveal Tony Stark's cameo in the Black Widow trailer, which is expected to be released in upcoming days.#BlackWidow #Marvel #TonyStark pic.twitter.com/UzqfJcdjIz — The Defiant Inside Me (@DefiantInsideMe) November 28, 2019

Given that the film is a prequel, everyone who died or retired in Endgame is still alive. That means Steve Rogers could also make an appearance, although that’s just speculation from yours truly.

What seems clear, given the blurry images above, is that Robert Downey Jr. will appear in a few Black Widow scenes next year. That will be enough for all the Iron Man fans who are still mourning their favorite hero. Not to mention that it only seems fitting for Stark to make a cameo in Black Widow given that Natasha made her way into the MCU in an Iron Man flick.

We have no idea when the first Black Widow trailer will drop, but considering Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker launches on December 20th, Disney will likely want to have the trailer ready to play in front of millions of troopers who will storm theaters in less than three weeks.

What’s interesting is that Marvel’s Twitter handle for India revealed that Black Widow will launch a day earlier in the region, on April 30th, 2020. That might be another indication the first trailer is approaching soon. We’ll remind you that a previous rumor did say the first trailer will arrive on December 3rd, so keep your fingers crossed.