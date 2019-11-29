Huge leak reveals the plot for the biggest Marvel movie coming in MCU Phase 4

Avengers 5 won’t arrive for a few years, as we explained a few months ago once we found out what Phase 4 will bring us. Marvel can’t just drop its main MCU franchise though, and the company teased that it will have more Avengers adventures down the road, hopefully building towards an epic Endgame successor. But before we experience more Avengers episodes, we need to get acquainted with new heroes who will join the team, as well as the main villain who will replace Thanos for the next few MCU cycles.

We still might get massive crossover movies in the coming years, with Doctor Strange 2 already rumored to feature several other heroes. Not to mention that come next year, Marvel will launch its biggest non-Avengers film since Captain America: Civil War. That’s The Eternals, of course, which packs the kind of cast you’d expect from Avengers movies. The film will introduce a bunch of heroes who will probably stick around for several other MCU pictures, including one who’s going to be played by none other than Kit Harington. A few weeks ago we found out the first major spoiler from the film, and now we have an equally exciting plot leak for you.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Charles Murphy from Murphy Multiverse told us earlier this week that Doctor Doom, the next major MCU villain, might play one of the antagonists in Black Panther 2, which is exciting news if it’s accurate. The same Murphy apparently learned plot details about The Eternals from a trusted source, although he wasn’t able to verify those details with anyone else. It all boils down to this:

Things I heard this week: The plot of Eternals will center around the War of Evolution.

Marvel comics readers are probably familiar with War of Evolution and already know what that means for the MCU — Murphy summarized it for everyone else:

[…] the Celestials came to Earth and played mad scientist with early man, performing a series of experiments produced 3 evolutionary branches: the Eternals, the Deviants and the Latents. For millennia, the Eternals and Deviants warred on and off, giving rise to myths and legends of god-like heroes and grotesque monsters that permeate all cultures. Upon returning to Earth, the Celestials, unimpressed with how their creations had evolved, attacked the Earth causing the “Great Cataclysm” and driving the Deviant land of Lemuria to the bottom of the sea. […] At some point, the Eternals and Deviants agreed to a truce and faded into obscurity. Then, in modern times, the Deviant warlord Kro broke the truce, leading his army of monsters into conflict with humans, forcing the Eternals back into action.

While this is just a rumor, we’ll remind you of the other Eternals spoiler from a few weeks ago.

Image Source: Instagram via MCU Cosmic

Actress Lauren Ridloff, who will play Eternal Makkari, shared a photo from the set on Instagram (image above), accidentally revealing that some of the action takes place in the distant past, or 800BC to be more specific. That leak certainly fits well with Murphy’s revelation, as well as other rumors that said The Eternals plot spans a few millennia. It’ll be interesting to see what the Eternals were up to while Thanos was wreaking havoc in the Universe.

As a reminder, The Eternals is the second MCU film coming in 2020, premiering in November — we’re only going to have two Phase 4 films next year, with Black Widow set to kick-off the next chapter in May.