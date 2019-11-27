Samsung insider says real Galaxy S11+ design is more beautiful than those crazy leaked renders

The Galaxy S11 leaks season started a few weeks ago, even though Samsung’s next flagship isn’t supposed to be released until next March. Until a few days ago, we didn’t have any Galaxy S11 renders, although several reports detailed the phone’s specs, including camera features and an updated design. A prominent leaker with a good track record then shared with the world renders of the unreleased Galaxy S11, S11e, and S11+ flagship smartphones. But the renders might not end up being a good depiction of the actual design of these phones, according to a Samsung insider who has been revealing Samsung secrets for many years now.

All the leaked renders revealed that the Galaxy S11 phone will have the same basic design as the S10 from 2019, with the only changes concerning the camera module on the back. According to @OnLeaks’ images that are based on CAD files taken from the factory where the phones will be manufactured, the Galaxy S11 will have a hole-punch display similar to the Galaxy Note 10, and all phones will have curved edges.

On the back, a massive camera module sits on the left side of the handset, featuring from three to five — of all phones, the Galaxy S11+ has the strangest design when it comes to lens placement.

But Ice Universe can “definitely” say that the Galaxy S11+ in these images is wrong, “or that key parts are wrong.” He said the real design is more beautiful than the renders, without providing more details about what those images got wrong.

I can definitely say that this Galaxy S11+ rendering is wrong, or that the key parts are wrong, the real design is more beautiful than this. I don't blame Onleaks, maybe the CAD drawing he got is wrong, thank him for his efforts and efforts. Let's keep waiting. pic.twitter.com/Ax33G2ydkI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2019

What’s interesting to note about Ice Universe is that he posted a couple of renders of his own earlier on Tuesday meant to explain the “new design of flagship smartphone in 2020:”

New design of flagship smartphone in 2020: quad curved screen.

In addition to the left and right sides, the top and bottom are also curved.

This design will appear in the top flagship phones.

Please look forward to. pic.twitter.com/uBWf3ICGlU — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 26, 2019

The phone in the renders above might as well be the Galaxy S11, although Ice didn’t actually specify any products. He did say that the flagship smartphone of 2020 will have curved edges on all sides, top and bottom included. Is this what @OnLeaks missed in his renders? That’s still unclear. Not to mention that all the renders @OnLeaks provided suggest Samsung will use the same design for all Galaxy S11 phones. If he’s slightly wrong about the Plus, he might be slightly wrong about all the others as well.

That said, we’ll probably get to see the Galaxy S11 in the flesh long before Samsung’s launch event, which is expected to take place in mid-February.