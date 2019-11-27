It goes without saying that Best Buy is one of the top destinations each year for Black Friday bargains on pretty much everything powered by electricity, and that’s definitely not going to change with Black Friday 2019. Amazon might be the #1 online destination for Black Friday thanks to fantastic deals like best-selling Instant Pots starting at $54.99, all-time low prices on AirPods 2 and the only AirPods Pro discount in town, Fire TV Sticks for just $19.99, and $72 off Sony’s legendary noise cancelling headphones, but Best Buy is a close second with killer deals on everything from TVs and Apple gear to laptops, headphones, and more.
Today might only be Wednesday, but Best Buy’s big Black Friday 2019 sales event is already in full swing. You can shop the entire sale right here on the Best Buy website, or skip the filler and scroll down to see the top 10 best deals you’ll find today.
Save up to $200 on Select MacBook Air models
- Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³
- Touch ID
- Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD storage
- 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports
- Up to 12 hours of battery life¹
- Latest Apple-designed keyboard
- Force Touch trackpad
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Available in gold, space gray, and silver
- macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps and more
- Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available
(MacBook Air starts at $699 on Amazon)
Save $200 on select iMac models
- 21.5″ or 27.5″ (diagonal) 4096 x 2304 Retina 4K display
- Stunning 5-mm-thin design
- Quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Radeon Pro 555X processor
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Magic Mouse 2
- Magic Keyboard
- macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
- Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
- Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience
- Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
- Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency
- With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low
- Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life
- Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls
- Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation
($80 less than Amazon)
Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones
- Requires in-store trade-in and qualified activation
Lenovo – IdeaPad 1 14″ Laptop
Windows 10 operating system
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.
14″ display
Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
AMD A6-9220e accelerated processor
Dual-core processing. AMD A6 APU handles the AMD Radeon graphics alongside the central processor to balance the load, enabling great performance, rapid multitasking and immersive entertainment.
4GB system memory for basic multitasking
Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.
64GB eMMC flash memory
This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.
AMD Radeon R4
Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
Weighs 3.09 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin
Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. Lithium-ion battery.
HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports microSD memory card formats.
Wireless-AC connectivity
Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
Basic software package included
12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal.
Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
Lenovo – IdeaPad 1 14″ Laptop: $129.99 (save $100)
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 128GB
Windows 10 operating system
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.
15.6″ touch screen
Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
8th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-8145U mobile processor
Smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing.
8GB system memory for advanced multitasking
Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.
Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
Intel® UHD Graphics 620
On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
MaxxAudio
To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games.
Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin
Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.
HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports SD memory card formats.
Wireless-AC connectivity
Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
Built-in HD webcam with microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.
Basic software package included
30-days trial of Microsoft Office.
Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 128GB: $279.99 (save $170)
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 256GB
Windows 10 operating system
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.
15.6″ touch screen
Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8265U mobile processor
Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it.
8GB system memory for advanced multitasking
Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.
Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
Intel® UHD Graphics 620
On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
MaxxAudio
To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games.
Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin
Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.
HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports SD memory card formats.
Wireless-AC connectivity
Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
Built-in HD webcam with microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.
Basic software package included
30-days trial of Microsoft Office.
Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 256GB: $349.99 (save $250)
Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
PurColor
Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.
Essential contrast
Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes.
Game mode
Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.
UHD Engine
A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality.
Contrast enhancer
Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen.
HDR formats supported
HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition.
Slim design
An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. From finish to function, a thoughtful design that amazes.
Clean Cable Solution
Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look.
Universal browse
An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.
Connect & Share
Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.
Samsung remote control
Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus.
64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
2160p Ultra HD
1080p times four. With 4x the pixels of Full HD resolution, you’ll view progressive images in clean, gorgeous detail with the highest picture quality.
Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.
Smart TV
Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung remote control.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two full-range 10W speakers.
Dolby Digital Plus
Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.
2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
Motion Rate 120
Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity.
USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $479.99 (save $70)
Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
PurColor
Enjoy millions of shade of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.
Essential contrast
Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes.
69.5″ screen
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
4K UHD
See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.
HDR
View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Motion Rate 120
Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
1 USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $549.99 (save $350)
Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
PurColor™
Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.
Essential Contrast
Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes.
HDR
View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+.
4K UHD
See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.
Game Mode
Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.
UHD Engine™
A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality
Motion Rate 120
Smooth action on fast-moving content.
Contrast Enhancer
Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen.
HDR formats supported
HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition.
Clean Cable Solution®
Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look.
Slim design
An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire.
Universal browse
An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.
Connect & Share
Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.
Samsung remote control
Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus.
HDMI
Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray™ players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC).
Wi-Fi
Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N).
Dolby Digital Plus
Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.
74.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
1 USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (save $350)