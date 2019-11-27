It goes without saying that Best Buy is one of the top destinations each year for Black Friday bargains on pretty much everything powered by electricity, and that’s definitely not going to change with Black Friday 2019. Amazon might be the #1 online destination for Black Friday thanks to fantastic deals like best-selling Instant Pots starting at $54.99, all-time low prices on AirPods 2 and the only AirPods Pro discount in town, Fire TV Sticks for just $19.99, and $72 off Sony’s legendary noise cancelling headphones, but Best Buy is a close second with killer deals on everything from TVs and Apple gear to laptops, headphones, and more.

Today might only be Wednesday, but Best Buy’s big Black Friday 2019 sales event is already in full swing. You can shop the entire sale right here on the Best Buy website, or skip the filler and scroll down to see the top 10 best deals you’ll find today.

Save up to $200 on Select MacBook Air models

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life¹

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Available in gold, space gray, and silver

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps and more

Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

(MacBook Air starts at $699 on Amazon)

Save $200 on select iMac models

21.5″ or 27.5″ (diagonal) 4096 x 2304 Retina 4K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Radeon Pro 555X processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Magic Mouse 2

Magic Keyboard

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low

Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life

Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls

Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

($80 less than Amazon)

Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones

Requires in-store trade-in and qualified activation

Lenovo – IdeaPad 1 14″ Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. 14″ display

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient LED backlight. AMD A6-9220e accelerated processor

Dual-core processing. AMD A6 APU handles the AMD Radeon graphics alongside the central processor to balance the load, enabling great performance, rapid multitasking and immersive entertainment. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 64GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. AMD Radeon R4

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.09 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. Lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Basic software package included

12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo – IdeaPad 1 14″ Laptop: $129.99 (save $100)

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 128GB

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. 15.6″ touch screen

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-8145U mobile processor

Smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. MaxxAudio

To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games. Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 128GB: $279.99 (save $170)

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 256GB

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. 15.6″ touch screen

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8265U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. MaxxAudio

To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games. Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop 256GB: $349.99 (save $250)

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. Game mode

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Contrast enhancer

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. From finish to function, a thoughtful design that amazes. Clean Cable Solution

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Universal browse

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. 64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p Ultra HD

1080p times four. With 4x the pixels of Full HD resolution, you’ll view progressive images in clean, gorgeous detail with the highest picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV

Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung remote control. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two full-range 10W speakers. Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $479.99 (save $70)

Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shade of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. 69.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 4K UHD

See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. HDR

View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $549.99 (save $350)

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor™

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential Contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. HDR

View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. 4K UHD

See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. Game Mode

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine™

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality Motion Rate 120

Smooth action on fast-moving content. Contrast Enhancer

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Clean Cable Solution®

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. Universal browse

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. HDMI

Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray™ players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC). Wi-Fi

Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N). Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. 74.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (save $350)