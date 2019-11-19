If you’re heading to Walmart on Black Friday, you need to read this

Black Friday is always chaotic, whether you’re clicking through tabs on your computer or venturing outside to hunt for the best deals you can find in person. With our Black Friday 2019 coverage, we hope to make your life at least slightly easier on the busiest shopping week of the year, but we aren’t the only ones with helpful resources. Walmart recently updated its website to include store maps that should help you chart a path on Black Friday.

A printable map of your local Walmart might seem like overkill, but if you’re actually going shopping on the weekend after Thanksgiving, you’re going to need all the help you can get. It can’t hurt to know exactly where you should be going, especially if some of the items you’re looking for aren’t where you’d expect.

If you want to find the map for the Walmart closest to you, just head to the Walmart Store Finder, enter your zip code (or let the site access your location), and click Details then Store Details in the box on the left side of the page. Once you have reached your store page, you should see a link near the top of the page that says Black Friday Store Map. Click on that link and you will be redirected to a page with a map that looks like this:

Image Source: Walmart

Those numbers match up with a list of top deals on the right side of the page, so you won’t be scrambling around on Friday morning trying to find out where that TV you wanted is hiding. There’s also an interactive map on the Walmart app, which you can download for free from the App Store or on Google Play.