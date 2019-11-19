Happy anniversary, Disney+! Everyone’s favorite new streaming service is finally here, and it launched exactly one week ago today. Are we going to celebrate the arrival of Disney+ again every single week, month, and year? No, but we thought the service’s one-week anniversary would be the perfect time to remind our readers that there’s a wonderfully easy way to get a full year of Disney+ for free. That’s right… despite the facts that Disney+ is brand new and that it’s the hottest streaming service in America right now, there’s already a way to get the service for a full year without paying a single cent.

As popular as Disney+ already is, and as much fantastic content as it has in its catalog on day one, Disney could probably get away with charging at least as much as Netflix for the service. Right out of the gate on launch day, there were already an astounding 639 different movies and shows available to stream on Disney+. But instead of trying to squeeze as much money as possible out of subscribers, Disney decided to make its new streaming service shockingly affordable. Somehow, Disney+ costs $6.99 each month if you pay monthly, or just $5.83 per month if you pay annually. That price point makes the service a must-have — but even at that price, there’s no reason to pay for it if you can get it for free.

Disney+ offers a tremendous amount of value for as little as $5.83 per month. Right from the start, you get almost all the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, nearly every Disney movie and show that has ever been made, National Geographic content, every episode of The Simpsons, all the beloved Pixar movies, and more. Then on top of that, you also get access to exclusive content from the Star Wars Universe (The Mandalorian, etc.), the MCU (What If…?, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, etc.), Disney (Lady and the Tramp, etc.), and more. It’s nuts that accessing this massive, ever-expanding catalog of content costs as little as $5.83 per month, but it’s even crazier that there’s already a way that you can get it for free.

Verizon recently generated some hype by offering subscribers Apple Music for free with its unlimited wireless plans, and now it’s stirring up even more buzz with its latest offer that just kicked off last week. Verizon is giving a free year of Disney+ to everyone who subscribes to a 4G or 5G unlimited wireless plan, or to anyone who subscribes to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.

Here are some key points from Verizon’s announcement:

On November 12, Verizon will begin offering 12 months of Disney+ to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers

New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers can also enjoy 12 months of Disney+ on us

Verizon customers can enjoy everything Disney+ has to offer, including high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, downloads for offline viewing, personalized recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles

Here are all the different wireless plans that are eligible for the deal:

Verizon Unlimited plan

Go Unlimited

Beyond Unlimited

Above Unlimited

Get More Unlimited

Do More Unlimited

Play More Unlimited

Start Unlimited

This awesome promotion is available to both new and existing Verizon Wireless subscribers. As for Fios and 5G Home customers, only new accounts can get the free year of Disney+. So how do you get in on the action? It’s simple: just visit Verizon’s Disney+ promotion page, scroll down until you see the button that says “Get Disney+,” then click it and log in. After you do, you’ll see this:

Click the black “Get Disney+” button, follow the on-screen instructions, and you’ll be streaming The Mandalorian along with your choice of 638 other shows and movies for free in no time!