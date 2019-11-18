Best Athletic Tape

The trainer’s room is a place you can always find athletes before and after a sporting event. Receiving treatment is a crucial part of recovery and something that every athlete needs to do. Before a game, a lot of athletes are stretching and doing what they need to do to be able to compete. One of those things is getting taped. Athletic tape is great for athletes, as you can tape up ankles, fingers, toes, shoulders or whatever body part you need to keep them mobilized while you’re performing. There are a lot of scenarios where athletic tape can come in handy, whether it be covering a wound or just keeping your hand from getting a blister. But which athletic tape is right for your situation? We’ve highlighted three options below to help you decide what to use when you’re loosening up before a game. Let’s take a look.

Best Pre-Wrap Tape

Before you even put any type of sticky tape on, you’ll want to make sure your pads and socks will stay in place. That’s why you need Mueller Rainbow Pack of Sports Pre-Wrap. This pack of eight different colored pre-wrap is latex-free. Each roll holds 30 yards of tape, so you’ll be ready to go for many games and even many seasons. You’ll get an assortment of colors, from yellow to different shades of blue to red, pink and orange. This pre-wrap has a lot of different uses, from keeping the hair out of your eyes as a makeshift headband to wrapping your ankle or foot inside your footwear. You can use it around your wrists and biceps to keep them stabilized. You can create a knee strap out of it and it can hold up sleeves or protect your feet inside your boots. It’s water-resistant, so it won’t matter if you sweat with it on.

Most Durable Athletic Tape

If you’re looking for a strong tape that can be used on your body and your equipment, check out the Hampton Adams White Athletic Sports Tape. There are certain tapes that will leave a residue on your skin or will peel awkwardly and leave you with strands afterwards. This isn’t one of those tapes, as it is made with a special formula that makes sure it reels easily. If you’re into boxing, weightlifting, climbing, or running, this is the tape that you need. You’ll get three rolls that are backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee or you’ll get your money back. While the tape is unbelievably strong, you’ll still be able to rip it with your fingers, making it easy to use. This rigid tape is made from 100% cotton and it is tough enough to last through your whole workout or game. It is medical grade and incredibly sticky, as it can be used on hockey sticks, lacrosse sticks, baseball bats or your own hands and feet. If you pick up this pack, you won’t have to re-up your tape stock for a while and you won’t need to, as this provides long-lasting capabilities.

Best Athletic Tape for Recovery

You may have seen Olympians wearing a certain type of tape while competing in the Summer Olympics in the past and wondered what exactly that tape is. It’s usually therapeutic tape and KT Tape Pro Kinesiology Sports Tape is a premium brand. This elastic sports tape is a supportive adhesive to help your muscles, joints, tendons and ligaments by reducing tissue pressure and supporting them. Studies have shown that using this tape helps you recover faster. It can be used for knee pain, shoulder pain, shin splints, back pain and much more. This tape is drug-free, latex-free and hypoallergenic and it is HSA and FSA approved. It’s breathable and lightweight, not to mention comfortable, so you won’t even feel it while you’re working out or competing. It is relied upon by medical trainers and professionals alike to help you train longer and harder. It can help you with just about any sports injury you’re suffering from, whether it be near your neck and shoulders or all the way down to your ankles and feet. KT Tape comes in many different colors and it can come in precut segments or uncut, depending on which variation you prefer.