Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 17)

Disney+ may have debuted the first two episodes of The Mandalorian last week, but Netflix is going to counter with full seasons of two of its most popular shows. The Crown is one of Netflix’s biggest critical hits in recent years, and the early reviews are once again very positive. This week will also see the return of The Dragon Prince, which is an animated series, but has similarly received praise for its storytelling and characters.
Other highlights this week include new episodes of Nailed It! and the addition of End of Watch, but we’ll also be losing Nikita, so if you’ve been holding off on watching this CW shows from the early aughts, get on it.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 17th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, November 17th
- The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, November 19th
- Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wednesday, November 20th
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thursday, November 21st
- The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, November 22nd
- Dino Girl Gauko — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- High Seas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
- Mon frère — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nobody’s Looking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Singapore Social — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Saturday, November 23rd
- End of Watch
Departures
Friday, November 22nd
- Nikita: Season 1-4
Saturday, November 23rd
- The Red Road: Season 1-2
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in November, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.