Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 17)

Disney+ may have debuted the first two episodes of The Mandalorian last week, but Netflix is going to counter with full seasons of two of its most popular shows. The Crown is one of Netflix’s biggest critical hits in recent years, and the early reviews are once again very positive. This week will also see the return of The Dragon Prince, which is an animated series, but has similarly received praise for its storytelling and characters.

Other highlights this week include new episodes of Nailed It! and the addition of End of Watch, but we’ll also be losing Nikita, so if you’ve been holding off on watching this CW shows from the early aughts, get on it.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 17th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 17th

The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuesday, November 19th

Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wednesday, November 20th

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thursday, November 21st

The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, November 22nd

Saturday, November 23rd

End of Watch

Departures

Friday, November 22nd

Nikita: Season 1-4

Saturday, November 23rd

The Red Road: Season 1-2

