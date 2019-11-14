Marvel announced all its titles for MCU Phase 4 — including Spider-Man 3, which launches in 2021 — but we’ll have to wait quite a while before we get to a new Avengers sequel. As we’ve explained before, storylines need time to develop before Avengers 5 can happen, as Marvel plans to introduce even more superheroes in the coming years in theaters and on Disney+. Several upcoming TV series will be intertwined with the new films, and we’ll see plenty of new heroes appear in the MCU. And many of them will probably be recruited to the next version of the Avengers, a team that won’t have at least three of the original six in it — Black Widow and Iron Man, who died in Endgame, and Captain America who is now retired. Hawkeye and Thor might also retire in the near future, and we have no idea what’ll happen to Hulk. Marvel recently teased that the next Avengers will not be as epic as Endgame and that it might take several years for us to get there. But a brand new leak suggests that Marvel may already be planting the seeds of the next Avengers film that will be as epic as Endgame.

The Infinity Saga concluded with the defeat of Thanos and the partial restoration of order in the universe. After all, the five years between the snaps never changed, and everyone will still have to deal with that. Endgame doesn’t deliver the perfect happy ending that some fans expected, and the future isn’t necessarily bright now that Thanos is gone.

In addition to building the new Avengers roster, Marvel will probably introduce another major villain to replace Thanos. Some already speculate who that person might be, and We Got Things Covered thinks it knows details about the next Endgame.

The site says that Marvel is in the early stages of developing Secret Wars, which is based on one of the most famous comic book series in Marvel’s pocket. We’ve heard speculation before that Secret Wars would be an excellent choice for the MCU after Endgame, and Spider-Man 2 certainly helped Marvel plant more seeds for a future story along those lines.

The blog notes that Doctor Doom will be the next Thanos-level threat, and he’ll be the main villain in the movie. Doom will transport the heroes to an island or planet in space and force them to fight, the report notes. However, Marvel’s next Endgame won’t happen until Phase 6 or even later. If every phase gets two years of Disney+ shows and movies, as was the case for Phase 4, then it won’t be here any sooner than 2025 — assuming that We Got This Covered has accurate information.

The report also notes that there are “whispers” of the studio’s interest in having the Russo brothers direct again, given their previous success. They did say before that Secret Wars is the kind of story that would bring them back to the MCU. On a related note, the same blog said a few months ago that Marvel is planning a massive Avengers vs. X-Men crossover for the Avengers franchise.

It’s unclear if both rumors can be right at the same time, or whether they’re talking about different sides of the same epic Endgame sequel. Not to mention that we have no way of verifying any of this, and Marvel will certainly not confirm any future Avengers projects until all the required pieces of the puzzle are in place.

Phase 4 kicks off on May 1st with Black Widow and concludes in November 2021 with Thor 4.