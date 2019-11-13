T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals unveiled early, ahead of Friday launch

One of the items that may be on many consumers’ shopping lists this holiday season is a new phone, something the major carriers will be scrambling to sell you in the weeks leading up to (and even after) Black Friday as the discounts, deals, and offers keep piling up for buyers to choose from.

T-Mobile, which has been in the headlines in recent days over its pending merger with Sprint and for the various incentives it has been promising to try and get that deal over the finish line, has now stepped up to the plate and rolled out a series of holiday deals that launch in just two days, on Friday, November 15th. The deals include Buy One, Get One Free offers on Samsung flagships, and T-Mobile promises even more deals will roll out as the month progresses.

Smartphones

Samsung BOGO: Buy one Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S105G, Note10 or Note10+ and get a second free when you join T-Mobile and activate both new smartphones (or add a voice line onto an existing qualifying rate plan).

LG G8 BOGO: Buy one LG G8 ThinQ and get a second free.

iPhone 8: Get an iPhone 8 free — or up to $450 off an iPhone 8 Plus by trading-in a qualifying older iPhone and activating a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan.

Smartwatches

Samsung Watch BOGO: Buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch and get a second of equal or lesser value free by activating a smartwatch line (one for existing customers, two for new customers).

Apple Watch BOGO: Buy one Apple Watch Series 3, 4 or 5 and get $200 off of a second of equal or lesser value by activating a smartwatch line (one for existing customers, two for new customers).

Tablets

Tab A: Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A for free by activating a new 6GB or higher mobile internet line.

Half off a Samsung Tab S6: Get 50% off of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 by activating a new 6GB or higher mobile internet line.

As we said, the offers launch starting on Friday, and you can get a rundown on everything that will be available here. “At T-Mobile, we want you to enjoy your holidays, not spend them stressing and waiting in long lines, so we’re starting our deals early this year, and we went big … like FREE Samsung smartphones big,” John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, said in a statement about the holiday deals. “We can’t do anything about how crazy the holidays are, but we can cut your shopping stress with loads of early deals, so you can cross everyone off your lists early, kick back and binge some Netflix holiday movies with me!”