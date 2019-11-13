Best Athletic Shirt for Men

There’s no question men sweat when they’re active. There’s nothing wrong with that, even if some people are embarrassed by how much they sweat. Not to say women don’t sweat, but it can often times be more noticeable when men sweat. Large armpit rings and soaked shirts are the sign of a good workout (or can be shown when it’s hot outside). Whether you’re heading outside to shoot some hoops, start up a brisk jog, or pull the weeds from your garden, if you’re someone who sweats a lot, you’re going to want the right clothing for the occasion. Athletic shirts have come a long way since only being available in cotton. Nowadays, you’re able to get moisture wicking shirts that are specially designed to keep your cooler longer and not show as much sweat. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite types of athletic shirts for men to get you back in the gym or outside ready to attack that next workout.

Best Long Sleeve Athletic Shirt

Now that the seasons have changed from summer to fall and it will soon be winter, you probably aren’t running outside in short sleeves, even if we all do know that one person who is always in shorts and a t-shirt in freezing temperatures. With Joe’s USA DRI-Equip Long Sleeve Moisture Wicking Athletic Shirts, you’ll be covered from the cold and you’ll enjoy thermal retention while still getting a good sweat in. It won’t lock in the sweat, which can get chilly when you’re in lower temperatures. These shirts are made from 100% polyester and also have a polyester lining. They only weigh 3.8 ounces, so they feel lightweight on your body and won’t trap in more moisture. These shirts are roomier than you’d expect for a moisture wicking shirt and feel breathable, so you’re not keeping odors for a long time. The fabric helps you block moisture away from your body, keeping you warmer. The sizes vary from extra small to 4XL, so you can really get one for any man in your life. They also come in 21 different colors, so feel free to pick up more than one at a time.

Best Short Sleeve Athletic Shirt

No matter what time of year you’re working out, you can wear a short sleeve shirt. Running outdoors in the summer or lifting weights in the gym in the winter, you want some temperature control. The ZITY Men’s Athletic T-Shirt Moisture-Wicking Dry Fit Quick Dry Short-Sleeve is a great option for heading to the gym in. It is a relaxed fit shirt, giving you plenty of flexibility to do just about any type of workout. Whether it be weight training, cardio, yoga or pilates, you’ll be comfortable in this shirt. The shirt has four-way stretchability, thanks to the loose fabric that allows greater mobility in any direction. It provides you with UPF 50+ sun protection to block out harmful UV rays. It dries quickly and wicks away moisture immediately, so you won’t be stuck with a soaked shirt as your body cools down. It’s soft to the touch and can even just be a nice shirt to wear during the day. It makes for a great undershirt as well, as it’ll keep you dry. There are many different colors and sizes that it comes in, allowing you to pick and choose which ones best suit your needs.

Best Sleeveless Athletic Shirt

You’ve worked hard in the gym on your biceps and arms. Why not flaunt them with the Neleus Men’s 3 Pack Athletic Compression Under Base Layer Sport Tank Top? Each pack comes with three shirts, giving you a lot of bang for your buck. This tank top is machine washable, so even when you put it through a hard gym session, you can get it back to normal quickly by throwing it into the washer. It is tight fitting and provides you with four-way stretch functionality, meaning you’ll feel like you aren’t wearing a shirt and can move about freely. Each one is made up of 85% polyester and 15% spandex for that extra stretch. This tank top has a Moisture Transport System that sweeps sweat away and dries quickly. It has flat lock seams that prevent chafing on any part of your chest or torso. Be careful when you’re picking sizes as these shirts tend to run differently for different people. Follow along with the provided size chart for the most accurate sizing. If you’re heading to your local YMCA and want to play some pickup basketball, this is the perfect tank top to play in.