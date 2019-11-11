Love Apple or hate it, there’s still no question that the company’s iPhone lineup generates more buzz than any other smartphone series. Samsung’s flagship phones come closer than ever thanks to the company’s multi-billion dollar marketing and advertising campaigns that helped it make good on an impossible promise, but the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still in a league of their own. In fact, Samsung just released its first smartphone with a revolutionary foldable OLED screen, and yet it still can’t seem to match Apple’s recently released iPhone 11 models in terms of chatter and buzz online.

The most incredible thing about all this is Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has a completely new form factor and a design that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 11 series looks exactly like the iPhone XR/XS from last year and the iPhone X from 2017, but with new cameras. That’s it… and yet these phones are still the talk of the town while the Galaxy Fold is barely even mentioned anymore in the US and other top smartphone markets. If that’s what happens with iPhone models that reuse the same design for a third consecutive year, imagine what 2020 is going to be like when Apple releases the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a brand new look that is shaping up to be the most stunning iPhone design we’ve ever seen.

Think about how popular a smartphone series has to be for the web to already start buzzing about next-generation models just as current-year handsets are hitting store shelves. That’s exactly what happened with the iPhone 11 series, which was released this past September. People hadn’t even taken delivery of their new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and we were already hearing rumors about what Apple has in store for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones.

As is always the case, most of the early information we’ve heard so far has come from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He’s the most plugged-in Apple insider out there, and he has a terrific track record when it comes to leaking Apple’s plans. Where the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are concerned, Kuo says Apple’s 2020 iPhones will feature 5G support, new ProMotion displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, new cameras, and a huge redesign that harkens back to the iPhone 5 design everyone loved so much.

Rumors from other sources suggest Apple is also working on revamping the components of its TrueDepth camera system to make them small enough to fit in the top bezel and eliminate the notch. YouTube channel tech shockin got that memo, but it must’ve missed Kuo’s report about the iPhone 12’s new flat metal edges when it decided to dream up Apple’s unreleased iPhone 12 Pro in a new video. That said, Apple fans watching the video will forget all about that omission when they see how incredible this new iPhone 12 Pro concept looks with an all-screen display.

Since we’re still about 10 months from seeing Apple’s new iPhones become a reality, reliable sources like Kuo won’t nail down the finished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs for quite a while. In the meantime, concept videos like the one embedded below will have to tide us over.