Samsung Black Friday 2019

Samsung’s Black Friday sale includes big savings on 2019 TVs, soundbars, monitors and more

Andy Meek
November 7th, 2019 at 2:57 PM

We’re still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but the deal announcements are coming fast and furious now with all the major retailers from Target to Best Buy, Amazon and the like quickly rolling out their discounts on hot electronics and other must-have buys. Accordingly, Samsung has now joined the queue and unveiled a slate of Black Friday deals that promises hundreds of dollars off of a variety of gadgets and consumer electronics staples like 2019 TVs, soundbars, computer monitors and the like.

The great thing about Samsung’s deals, too, is that the company has arranged them with helpful hints based on taste. In other words, this one would be great for the art-lover in your family, while that one would be perfect for an audiophile. You get the idea. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the deals Samsung has in store for this year’s Black Friday extravaganza:

2019 QLED TVs

  • Get the Q60 starting at $499.99 — $300+ off
  • Get the Q70 starting at $799.99 — $450+ off
  • Get the Q80 starting at $1,299.99 — $700+ off
  • Get the Q90 starting at $2,199.99 — up to $2,000 off

The Frame

  • Get The Frame starting at only $799.99* – $500+ off
  • *$999.99 until 11/18

The Serif

  • Get The Serif starting at $1,599.99

Q Series Soundbars

  • Save up to an additional $200 on select soundbars with TV purchase

970 Evo Plus

  • Get the 970 EVO Plus 1TB for only $199.99 — 20% off

CRG9

  • Starting at $1,199.99

CRG5

  • Starting at $399.99

Space Monitor

  • Starting at $329.99 for 27” and $449.99 for 32”

Samsung SmartThings

Samsung POWERbot™ R7260 Pet Plus Robot Vacuum

  • Save up to $250 off on select Samsung POWERbots.

Samsung Family Hub

  • Save $1,300 on 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub (RF265BEASR) now $1,999 (Black Stainless Steel available for $100 more)
  • Other Refrigerator Deals: Save $1,000 on 3-Door French Door Refrigerators in Stainless Steel (RF26BEAESR) now $1,399. Purchase any 3-Door French Door or Side-by-Side Stainless, Black Stainless Steel or White Refrigerators for $999

Front Load 6300 Washer & Dryer

  • Starting at $1,099.00 for each unit
  • Save 50% on all laundry pedestals

Top Load 7600 Washer & Dryer

  • Starting at $1,199.00 per unit

Front Load 8500 Washer & Dryer

  • Starting at $1,299.00 per unit
  • Save 50% on all laundry pedestals

Front Load 6100 Washer & Dryer

  • Front Load Washer with Steam and corresponding dryer now available in white for $599 each

Samsung StormWash Dishwasher

  • Save up to $350 on Samsung StormWash Dishwashers

4-Piece Kitchen Package

  • Save 10% on a 4-piece kitchen package (Receive Visa Reward Card for an additional 10% off the pre-tax sales prices)

Chef Collection 36” Pro Range & 36” Chef Collection Hood

  • Save up to $500 on a Freestanding Ranges with Convection
  • Save $700 on a Slide-In Ranges with 5.8 cu. ft. Large Capacity Ovens
