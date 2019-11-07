Samsung’s Black Friday sale includes big savings on 2019 TVs, soundbars, monitors and more

We’re still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but the deal announcements are coming fast and furious now with all the major retailers from Target to Best Buy, Amazon and the like quickly rolling out their discounts on hot electronics and other must-have buys. Accordingly, Samsung has now joined the queue and unveiled a slate of Black Friday deals that promises hundreds of dollars off of a variety of gadgets and consumer electronics staples like 2019 TVs, soundbars, computer monitors and the like.

The great thing about Samsung’s deals, too, is that the company has arranged them with helpful hints based on taste. In other words, this one would be great for the art-lover in your family, while that one would be perfect for an audiophile. You get the idea. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the deals Samsung has in store for this year’s Black Friday extravaganza:

2019 QLED TVs

Get the Q60 starting at $499.99 — $300+ off

Get the Q70 starting at $799.99 — $450+ off

Get the Q80 starting at $1,299.99 — $700+ off

Get the Q90 starting at $2,199.99 — up to $2,000 off

The Frame

Get The Frame starting at only $799.99* – $500+ off

*$999.99 until 11/18

The Serif

Get The Serif starting at $1,599.99

Q Series Soundbars

Save up to an additional $200 on select soundbars with TV purchase

970 Evo Plus

Get the 970 EVO Plus 1TB for only $199.99 — 20% off

CRG9

Starting at $1,199.99

CRG5

Starting at $399.99

Space Monitor

Starting at $329.99 for 27” and $449.99 for 32”

Samsung SmartThings

Samsung POWERbot™ R7260 Pet Plus Robot Vacuum

Save up to $250 off on select Samsung POWERbots.

Samsung Family Hub

Save $1,300 on 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub (RF265BEASR) now $1,999 (Black Stainless Steel available for $100 more)

Other Refrigerator Deals: Save $1,000 on 3-Door French Door Refrigerators in Stainless Steel (RF26BEAESR) now $1,399. Purchase any 3-Door French Door or Side-by-Side Stainless, Black Stainless Steel or White Refrigerators for $999

Front Load 6300 Washer & Dryer

Starting at $1,099.00 for each unit

Save 50% on all laundry pedestals

Top Load 7600 Washer & Dryer

Starting at $1,199.00 per unit

Front Load 8500 Washer & Dryer

Starting at $1,299.00 per unit

Save 50% on all laundry pedestals

Front Load 6100 Washer & Dryer

Front Load Washer with Steam and corresponding dryer now available in white for $599 each

Samsung StormWash Dishwasher

Save up to $350 on Samsung StormWash Dishwashers

4-Piece Kitchen Package

Save 10% on a 4-piece kitchen package (Receive Visa Reward Card for an additional 10% off the pre-tax sales prices)

Chef Collection 36” Pro Range & 36” Chef Collection Hood

Save up to $500 on a Freestanding Ranges with Convection

Save $700 on a Slide-In Ranges with 5.8 cu. ft. Large Capacity Ovens