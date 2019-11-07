Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 deals are official: iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Note 10, and lots of other sales

After Target’s ad that came out the other day, Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 ad is also one of the most expected deals catalog of the season, especially for those people who’re looking for bargains on tech this Christmas. As in previous years, Best Buy’s ad is chock-full with new sales, from big-screen TVs, computers, gaming rigs, and the latest iPhones, all the way to accessories and home products. And, as before, some of these prices will be available well ahead of Black Friday — in fact, Best Buy is also running an early Black Friday sale as we speak.
Best Buy published the Black Friday Ad online, and everything is neatly arranged in categories of products, giving you quick access to the items you’ve been waiting to buy for better prices. The deals marked with “Get it today!” give you instant access to Black Friday sales, while the ones featuring a “Save for Later” button can be added to your shopping list.
Best Buy retail stores will open on Thanksgiving at 5:00 PM local time, although you’ll be able to shop the same deals online. On Friday, stores will reopen at 8:00 AM.
Here are some of the deals Best Buy prepared for this year’s holiday shopping free, but remember to also check out the full ad for even more discounts.
Consoles and games
- $100 PlayStation VR bundles
- $349.99 Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle (save $150)
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and free screen protector
- $199.99 PlayStation 4 (save $100)
- $199.99 Nintendo Switch Lite
- $199.99 Xbox One S NBA 2K20 bundle (save $100)
- $149.99 Xbox One S All-Digital console (save $100)
- $19.99 Nintendo Poke Ball Plus for Nintendo Switch (save $30)
- $14.99 Xbox Live 3-month membership (save $10)
- $24.99 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership (save $20)
TV
- Select with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade in forFire TV Edition TVs starting at $99.99 with free Echo Dot 3rd-gen speaker
- TV deals under $400
- $2,999.99 85-inch Sony 4K UHD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $500)
- $1,599.99 82-inch LG 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $600)
- $1,999.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $700)
- $1,499.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $500)
- $1,099.99 75-inch Sony 4K UHD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $400)
- $549.99 70-inchSamsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $350)
- $1,199.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $200)
- $999.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $200)
- $699.99 65-inch Sony 4K UHD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $300)
- $479.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $70)
- $399.99 65-inch TCL 4K UHD LED Roku TV (save $100)
- $299.99 65-inch Hisense 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $200)
- $199.99 58-inch Inisngia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV edition with free Echo Dot speaker (save $280)
- $699.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $200)
- $299.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $100)
- $229.99 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $50)
- $199.99 43-inch Inisngia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV edition with free Echo Dot speaker (save $100)
- $129.99 40-inchInisngia Full HD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $50)
- $119.99 32-inch TCL HD LED Roku TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $10)
- $99.99 32-inch LG HD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $70)
- $79.99 32-inch LG HD LED Smart TV (save $70)
- $59.99 22-inch Hisense Full HD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $30)
- $19.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick (save $20)
Smartphones and tablets
- Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade in for iPhone 11 Pro
- Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade in for iPhone 11
- Save $400 to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation on Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G
- Save 400 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation on Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL
- Save 300 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation on Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+
- Save 200 on unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and an additional $50 with qualified activation
- Save 200 on unlocked Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+
- Save 100 on unlocked Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL
- Starting at $9.99/month with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activationiPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and an additional $100 with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Save $150 to $250on select iPad Pro
- Save 100 on Galaxy Tab S6 and receive a free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card
- Save $80 to $100on select iPad 7th-gen
- Save 50 on select Amazon Fire 10-inch tablets
- Starting at $29.99Amazon 7-inch and 8-inch tablets
- Save on select Samsung tablets
- $149.99 Motorola G7 64GB (save $150)
- $99.99 Motorola G7 Play 32GB (save $100)
Wearables
- Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4
- Save on select Apple Watch Series 3
- $299.99 Garmin Fenix (save $300)
- $279.99 Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones (save $70)
- $269.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm stainless steel (save $80)
- $249.99 AirPods Pro wireless earphones
- $229.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (save $50)
- $199.99 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50)
- $199.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones (save $150)
- $199.98 Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones (save $200)
- $149.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (save $50)
- $149.95 Fitbit Versa 2 (save $50)
- $144.99 AirPods wireless earphones with wired charging case (save $15)
- $119.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphones (save $10)
- $119.95 Fitbit Versa Special Edition (save $80)
- $99.95 Fitbit Versa Lite (save $60)
- $99.95 Fitbit Charge 3 (save $50)
- $89.99 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $110)
- $79.99 Samsung Galaxy Fit (save $20)
- $49.95 Fitbit Ace 2 (save $20)
- $49.95 Fitbit Inspire (save $$20 or $30)
Miscellaneous
- $199.99 Homepod smart speaker (save $100)
- $149.99 Amazon Echo Show 2nd-gen (save $80)
- $129.99 10-inch Facebook Portal Mini (save $50)
- $79.99 Amazon Echo Show 8 (save $50)
- $79.99 Google Nest Hub (save $50)
- $79.99 8-inch Facebook Portal Mini (save $50)
- $59.99 Amazon Echo 3rd-gen smart speaker (save $40)
- $49.99 Amazon Echo Show 5 (save $40)
- $22.99 Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-gen smart speaker (save $27)
- $19.99 Google Home Mini 1st-gen smart speaker (save $29.01)
- Save 0.2 on $100App Store & iTunes gift cards
Laptops and Desktops
- Save up to $650 on Gooole Pixel Slate with accessories
- Save up to $500 on Windows computers
- Save 429.99 on Surface Pro 7 with Cover and Pen packages
- Save 300 on MacBook Pro
- Save 200 on MacBook Air
- $1,599.99 27-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- $1,099.99 15.6-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop (save $500)
- $1,099.99 17.3-inch Dell gaming laptop, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and free item worth $29.99 (save $400)
- $1,099.99 21.5-inchiMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- $1,049.99 CyberPowerPC gaming desktop and free 3-month Xbox Game Pass, and one more free perk (save $250)
- $999.99 27-inch HP Pavilion All-in-One desktop (save $380)
- $899.99 17.3-inch Asus gaming laptop and free item worth $29.99 (save $500)
- $899.99 HP Omen Obelisk gaming desktop (save $350)
- $799 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro (save $230)
- $749.99 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $699.99 23.8-inchHP Pavilion All-in-One desktop (save $300)
- $599.99 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro (save $359.01)
- $579.99 15.6-inch Asus gaming laptop and free item worth $29.99 (save $270)
- $529.99 23.8-inchLenovo All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- $499.99 HP Pavilion desktop (save $300)
- $499.99 15.6-inch HP Pavilion x360 touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $449.99 15.6-inch HP gaming laptop and free item worth $29.99 (save $200)
- $449 12.3-inch Google Pixel Slate chromebook (save $350)
- $449 14-inch Dell Inspiron chromebook (save $350)
- $399.99 17.3-inch Dell Inspiron touchscreen laptop (save $180)
- $349 14-inch HP chromebook (save $200)
- $349.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $299 12.2-inch Samsung Plus chromebook (save $150)
- $279.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron touchscreen laptop (save $170)
- $279.99 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 laptop (save $120)
- $219 11.6-inch Acer Spin 11 chromebook (save $110)
- $179 11.6-inch Lenovo chromebook (save $100)
- $199.99 14-inch HP laptop (save $100)
- $129.99 14-inch Lenovo Ideapad laptop (save $100)
- $119 11.6-inch Samsung Plus chromebook (save $100)
- $89 11.6-inch Lenovo chromebook (save $100)