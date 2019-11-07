Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 deals are official: iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Note 10, and lots of other sales

After Target’s ad that came out the other day, Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 ad is also one of the most expected deals catalog of the season, especially for those people who’re looking for bargains on tech this Christmas. As in previous years, Best Buy’s ad is chock-full with new sales, from big-screen TVs, computers, gaming rigs, and the latest iPhones, all the way to accessories and home products. And, as before, some of these prices will be available well ahead of Black Friday — in fact, Best Buy is also running an early Black Friday sale as we speak.

Best Buy published the Black Friday Ad online, and everything is neatly arranged in categories of products, giving you quick access to the items you’ve been waiting to buy for better prices. The deals marked with “Get it today!” give you instant access to Black Friday sales, while the ones featuring a “Save for Later” button can be added to your shopping list.

Best Buy retail stores will open on Thanksgiving at 5:00 PM local time, although you’ll be able to shop the same deals online. On Friday, stores will reopen at 8:00 AM.

Here are some of the deals Best Buy prepared for this year’s holiday shopping free, but remember to also check out the full ad for even more discounts.

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

Image Source: Best Buy

Image Source: Best Buy

Image Source: Best Buy

Image Source: Best Buy

Image Source: Best Buy