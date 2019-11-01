This iPad Pro rival has a display design just like the Galaxy Note 10

The latest iPad Pro models, which were released in fall 2018, are easily the best tablets you can buy right now, particularly after the iPadOS 13 update. If you’re looking for an Android flagship tablet, you don’t have that many options with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 being your best bet right now. But a different iPad Pro alternative, one that looks a lot like Apple’s tablet, just leaked, complete with a screen design we only saw on smartphones so far.

The Galaxy Tab S6 packs the same hardware you expect from high-end Android smartphones this year, as well as some unusual features for a tablet. The tablet has an OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a dual-lens camera on the back, and comes with a stylus that attaches to the back of the tablet magnetically. The iPad Pro also features an all-screen design with small bezels, but that’s thanks to built-in Face ID support, which is a first for tablets. The Apple Pencil stylus attaches magnetically on the side but requires a separate purchase.

This brings us to Huawei’s MediaPad M7, which might be called the MatePad Pro, to better rival the iPad Pro.

First detailed by 91Mobiles, the new Huawei tablet does look a lot like an iPad Pro, when it comes to overall design. It’s an all-screen tablet with slim bezels and a thin chassis. Moreover, the MatePad Pro comes with stylus support and will get its own keyboard stand, just like the iPad Pro.

But the tablet does have a few unique features of its own, likely inspired by Huawei’s smartphone. On the back, there’s a dual-lens camera, while on the front we have a hole-punch camera just like the ones we saw on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones earlier this year. But Huawei launched its own phone with a hole-punch screen about a year ago, the Nova 4, which was released back in December 2018. The fingerprint sensor must be built into the screen, as there isn’t one on the back.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass posted on Twitter a press render of the tablet as well and said the device would be called MatePad Pro rather than MediaPad M7.

When it comes to specs, 91Mobiles speculates the tablet will have the Kirin 990 processor that Huawei just introduced, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and USB-C connectivity. Pricing details and availability dates haven’t leaked, however.