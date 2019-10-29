After AirPods Pro, Apple might release more products in the coming days

Apple on Monday unveiled its newest, most sophisticated AirPods so far, even earlier than recent leaks had suggested. There was no special media event for the third-gen wireless earphones in Apple’s history, with the AirPods Pro having been announced via a regular press release and a new landing page on Apple’s website. But AirPods Pro isn’t the only new product expected from Apple this fall, and the company might continue to unveil new products in the coming days.

Apple opted not to host a press event in October, as it was the case in previous years, even though fans still expected a slew of new products to hit stores. Aside from the AirPods Pro, Apple should announce availability details for the 2019 Mac Pro, the desktop targeting professionals that was unveiled back in June, and should ship in time for the holidays.

While the Mac Pro is already a confirmed product, the 16-inch MacBook Pro that appeared in several rumors in the past few months is yet to be announced officially. There’s no guarantee that Apple will unveil it this year, in spite of what leaks said — the company already refreshed both the Air and Pro lines.

Apple is also expected to unveil new iPad Pro tablets, featuring brand new hardware. But that’s also not guaranteed, considering that Apple didn’t launch a new Pro version every year. The first iPad Pro was unveiled in September 2015, and the second-gen model arrived in June 2017. The most recent iPad Pro refresh came last September, bringing a massive redesign (Face ID and USB-C connectivity).

Apple’s new iOS 13.2 software release, meanwhile, revealed the potential name of a product we’ve been expecting Apple to unveil during the iPhone 11 event last month. Apple has been working on Tile-like devices that can be used to track and locate all sorts of devices, especially with the help of the iPhone 11’s ultra-wideband U1 chip. iOS 13.2 code reveals the name of the product, AirTag, which suggests the product might be nearing its launch.