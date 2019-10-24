Best Food Dehydrator

While the term “dehydration” carries a bit of a negative connotation, when it comes to food, it’s a whole different ballgame. Dehydrating certain foods — whether it’s meat for jerky, vegetables, fruit or nuts — can be a delicious alternative to regular food. If you haven’t tried dehydrating food yet, you should certainly give it ago. Especially, if you’re someone who prefers a healthy, hearty snack on the go. Luckily, there are plenty of impactful food dehydrators on the market that can help make your life easier in that regard. But if you’re not familiar with the different types of food dehydrators — and understandably so — you might have some trouble finding the right one for your cause. Fortunately, we’re here to help — here are some of the best food dehydrators you can get right now.

Best Overall Food Dehydrator

The Excalibur 3926TB 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator is a professional-quality appliance that is perfect for all of your food-drying needs. This nine-tray electric food dehydrator offers ample space for bulk drying and features an adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105°F to 165°F, which ensures a low enough temperature to preserve the active enzymes in fruits and vegetables and a high enough temperature to safely dry meats for jerky. It also features a built-in on/off switch with a 26-hour timer, a seven-inch fan for increased air circulation and 600 Watts of power, amongst a bevy of other ultra-convenient features.

Best Expandable Food Dehydrator

If you need something that is a bit more compact — yet has the ability to expand on a whim — the NESCO FD-75A, Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator is a great choice. Despite its size, this 120 Volt food dehydrator provides 600 watts of drying power and features a powerful top-mounted fan and an adjustable thermostat for temperatures between 95°-160°F. The appliance’s patented Converga-Flow drying system forces air down the exterior pressurized chamber which helps promote quick, nutritious, and even drying. The device itself comes with five trays (13 1/2″ in diameter), but it can expand to fit up to 12 trays for large-scale dryings.

Best Food Dehydrator on a Budget

For those looking to save some cash, the Presto 06300 Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator is an inexpensive alternative that still manages to get the job done efficiently. This four-tray dehydrator operates at a preset temperature of around 165° and features a see-through cover to monitor drying. It can expand up to eight trays, and all of the drying trays — as well as the cover — are dishwasher safe. The Dehydro is also compact and easy-to-store, making it a great option for any kitchen, big or small.