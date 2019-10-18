Walking from the kitchen to the bathroom and being greeted by a soaked sock because you stepped in water is enough to set anybody off. You search around for your dog or cat and they look up at you with big eyes and you can’t really be mad at them because it’s your fault their food and water dishes weren’t on a pet food mat. A food mat will keep their food bowls in one place and any cleanup will be easier to deal with. So make pet owning easier on yourself and your socks by picking up any of the three pet food mats we’ve highlighted below.

Best Pet Food Mat for All Sizes of Pets

Offering different colors and sizes to enjoy, the PetFusion Waterproof Pet Food Mat is great for your good boy or girl. Made from premium FDA-grade silicone which means it’s easy to clean, it’s also non-toxic and hypoallergenic. There are anti-slide bumps on the top and bottom of the mat to keep it securely in place. Each edge has a raised lip so food and water won’t spill out easily onto the floor. You can buy one in a small, large or extra large, depending on the size of your pet. It comes in gray, blue or beige to blend in easily to your floor. It’s easy to clean with a wet cloth or paper towel or you can put it in the dishwasher.

Best Variety of Colors for a Pet Food Mat

Providing cushions for your pet’s paws, the Reopet Silicone Dog Cat Bowl Mat Non-Stick Food Pad can withstand a lot. It comes in red, black, blue, green, gray and pink and all of them measure 18.5″ x 11.5″. It can take heat up to 464°F, proving its durability. The raised outer border keeps your floor clean and you get a satisfaction guarantee or you’ll get your money back. Cleaning it is a breeze and it’s waterproof as well.

Best Budget Pet Food Mat

For a solid product that’ll save you a couple bucks, take a look at the Hoki Found Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats. Made from premium FDA-approved silicone, it’s safe for all pets as it’s non-toxic and hypoallergenic. This can be used to hold pet food bowls, feeders, drinking fountains, stands, stations or dishes. It is anti-slip and non-skid, protecting your pet and your floor. It’s durable, flexible and soft while being able to dry quickly.