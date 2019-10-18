Best Baby Bottle Warmer

Stop scalding your hands and wrists trying to test whether or not the baby’s milk or formula is the right temperature. With a baby bottle warmer, you don’t have to receive second-degree burns just to feed your child. Those sleepy 2 A.M. wake ups with the baby crying are not fun for any parent. So while you’re half asleep, take the boiling of water on the stove out of the equation. These automatic machines will make sure the milk is the correct temperature for your child, so they can get the nutrients and food they need. So if you’re a new parent or about to be a parent, look at the three options we’ve highlighted below and get through those sleepless nights a little easier.

Best Display for a Bottle Warmer

Easy to use, the Dr. Brown’s Deluxe Baby Bottle Warmer effectively warms several bottles before it needs to be refilled with water. It features a LCD control panel and an easy-touch keypad, plus a one-button start function, so you’ll be able to set it up fast to feed that crying baby. It has audio and visual alerts to let you know when the warming cycle is complete. It’ll automatically shut off after eight minutes and it has a built-in cycle that can lock in your preferred heating settings. The adjustable basket can fit different sizes of bottle.

Quickest Bottle Warmer

Compact enough to fit on any countertop, the Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer is a great choice for any new parent. It’ll heat four ounces of milk in three minutes, so you won’t have to wait around while your baby cries. It gently and evenly heats the milk as the milk circulates, so there’s no hot spots. The voltage is 110-120 and it works with all Philips Avent bottles, toddler cups and most food jars. You won’t need to worry about defrosting beforehand, as this has a defrost setting to quickly get your food ready.

Best Bottle Warmer and Cooler

You’ll be able to store your milk before warming it, thanks to The First Years Night Cravings Bottle Warmer & Cooler. The cooler is removable and holds two bottles while keeping them cold overnight for up to eight hours. It works with most bottle systems, whether it’s wide, narrow, angled or disposable. It has an auto shut-off feature for added safety and is completely BPA-free. If you pre-measure the vials of water, you’ll be set up for two nighttime feedings. It’ll warm your chilled milk in just minutes and when the light goes off, it means it’s done.