Going into Avengers: Endgame, we knew some of our favorite superheroes would end up dying for good while trying to undo the snap, and Marvel delivered. Tony Stark was always a top contender to sacrifice himself to save everyone else, but Natasha’s death was an unexpected surprise — albeit a brilliant one, given how it all went down. Fans were still quick to point out that Black Widow didn’t get the same recognition as Iron Man, and they complained that the writers and directors didn’t consider giving Nat a funeral like they did with Stark. Black Widow, the first MCU Phase 4 movie, might fix some of that and bring everyone some closure. At least that’s what the movie’s star Scarlett Johansson says.

The actress, who has been playing Nat/Black Widow for a few years now, spoke about the upcoming movie while promoting a different film, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit. “I don’t know if I can take it anymore without any closure,” Johansson said during an interview with Entertainment Online. “It’s too exhausting.”

It’s unclear what sort of closure we’ll all get, as the entire film is supposed to be a prequel. Nat is dead in 2023 in the post Endgame world that we’re left with, but the film that premieres on May 1st next year will give us the sort of Black Widow origin story we, and Scarlett Johansson, deserve.

The film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, ET notes, without spoiling any of the action. “I love it. I’m so proud of what we made,” Johansson said, revealing the film is now in post-production. “Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences.”

Black Widow is also expected to introduce the next Black Widow, who might replace Nat on the Avengers team going forward. Marvel’s Phase 4 ends on November 2021, and includes a variety of movies and Disney+ TV series that will introduce new superheroes who may end up in future Avengers crossovers. Avengers 5 has yet to be announced, but early chatter suggests that we can look forward to it at some point in Phase 5.