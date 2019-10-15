Holy. Moly. That’s pretty much all anyone could say when the Disney+ account on Twitter was finished tweeting out a complete list of every single movie and TV show that will be available on the hotly anticipated new streaming service at launch. That’s right… Disney’s dedicated Disney+ Twitter account tweeted out every single piece of content one at a time, and the final tally is jaw-dropping.

Are you wondering what the full tally is? Well, here comes the spoiler: 629! That’s right, boys and girls. Apple is about to launch its new TV+ service for $10 a month with almost no content at all aside from a show about a morning news team and friggin Dickinson. Meanwhile, Disney+ will have a whopping 629 movies and complete series in the US on day one, from the 1930s straight through to brand new releases and exclusive shows like The Mandalorian, all for $6.99 per month. Actually, it’s only $4.72 if you hurry and take advantage of the insane Founders Circle deal that’s running right now. Yup… you can get Disney+ and all 629 of its launch-day titles for literally less than half what you’ll pay for Apple TV+.

You can check out the full thread right here, but we totally understand if you don’t want to scroll through all 629 titles on Twitter. That’s why you’ll find the complete list below, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) straight through to The Mandalorian (2019). And in case you’re wondering, no, this isn’t every single piece of content Disney owns.

There are actually tons of noteworthy titles missing from the list, including all three Captain America movies and a bunch of other Marvel Studios movies — they’re locked up in other streaming deals but will likely arrive next year. There’s more Disney-owned content missing from the list as well, like Howard the Duck, The Fly, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, Starship Troopers, Jennifer’s Body, and more.

Why are these titles missing? We can’t say for sure, but it could be due to licensing issues similar to the ones preventing many Marvel movies from hitting Disney+ at launch. Even without those titles though, there’s obviously still plenty to look forward to when Disney+ launches on November 12th.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Pinocchio Swiss Family Robinson Fantasia The Reluctant Dragon Dumbo Bambi Saludos Amigos The Three Caballeros Miracle on 34th Street Fun and Fancy Free Melody Time The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad Cinderella Treasure Island Alice in Wonderland The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men Peter Pan The Living Desert The Vanishing Prairie 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier Lady and the Tramp The African Lion Davy Crockett and the River Pirates Secrets of Life The Story of Perri Old Yeller White Wilderness The Sign of Zorro Sleeping Beauty The Shaggy Dog Darby O’Gill and the Little People Journey to the Center of the Earth Jungle Cat Pollyanna Swiss Family Robinson (1960) 101 Dalmatians The Absent-Minded Professor The Parent Trap Greyfriars Bobby Babes in Toyland The Prince and the Pauper Almost Angels Sammy, the Way-Out Seal The Incredible Journey The Sword in the Stone Mary Poppins Emil and the Detectives Those Calloways The Sound of Music That Darn Cat! The Ugly Daschund The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin The Jungle Book Blackbeard’s Ghost The Love Bug The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes The Aristocats The Barefoot Executive The Million Dollar Duck Bedknobs and Broomsticks Justin Morgan Had a Horse The Biscuit Eater Snowball Express Robin Hood Herbie Rides Again The Bears and I The Castaway Cowboy The Strongest Man in the World Escape to Witch Mountain The Apple Dumpling Gang Gus Treasure of Matecumbe The Shaggy D.A. Freaky Friday The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Star Wars: A New Hope The Rescuers Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo Pete’s Dragon Candleshoe Return from Witch Mountain The Cat from Outer Space The Muppet Movie The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again Unidentified Flying Oddball Spider-Woman The Black Hole Sultan and the Rock Star Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Herbie Goes Bananas The Ghosts of Buxley Hall Amy The Great Muppet Caper The Fox and the Hound Spider-Man (TV Series, 1981) Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends TRON Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Return to Oz The Black Cauldron Adventures of the Gummi Bears The Journey of Natty Gann One Magic Christmas Mr. Boogedy Fuzzbucket Casebusters The Great Mouse Detective Flight of the Navigator The Christmas Star Benji the Hunted Ducktales Three Men and a Baby The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Willow Who Framed Roger Rabbit Oliver and Company Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Turner & Hooch Cheetah The Little Mermaid The Simpsons Ducktales: The Movie—Treasure of the Lost Lamp TaleSpin The Rescuers Down Under Three Men and a Little Lady White Fang Shipwrecked The Rocketeer Darkwing Duck Beauty and the Beast Newsies Sister Act Honey, I Blew Up the Kid Goof Troop The Little Mermaid (TV Series) X-Men: The Animated Series Aladdin The Muppet Christmas Carol The Adventures of Huck Finn The Sandlot Life with Mikey Rookie of the Year Hocus Pocus Bonkers Boy Meets World The Nightmare Before Christmas The Three Musketeers Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Iron Will Blank Check Thumbelina The Return of Jafar The Lion King Camp Nowhere Iron Man (TV Series) Fantastic Four Gargoyles The Santa Clause Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994) Heavyweights Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure A Goofy Movie While You Were Sleeping Pocahontas Operation Dumbo Drop A Kid in King Arthur’s Court Timon & Pumbaa Frank and Ollie Toy Story Tom and Huck Muppet Treasure Island James and the Giant Peach The Hunchback of Notre Dame Kazaam Jack Aladdin and the King of Thieves First Kid Quack Pack The Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series The Incredible Hulk: The Animated Series 101 Dalmatians (1996) That Darn Cat (1997) Jungle 2 Jungle Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves Smart Guy The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue Hercules Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin Recess Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Flubber Ruby Bridges Silver Surfer Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World Meet the Deedles Miracle at Midnight The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars Mulan You Lucky Dog The Parent Trap Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World Brink! Hercules: The Animated Series The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story Out of the Box Halloweentown The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish I’ll Be Home For Christmas A Bug’s Life Mighty Joe Young So Weird Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century My Favorite Martian Doug’s 1st Movie 10 Things I Hate About You Can of Worms The Thirteenth Year Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Smart House Inspector Gadget Johnny Tsunami Genius Spider-Man: Unlimited Don’t Look Under the Bed The Avengers: United They Stand Annie Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Horse Sense Toy Story 2 Fantasia 2000 Up, Up and Away The Color of Friendship The Tigger Movie An Extremely Goofy Movie Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale Alley Cats Strike! Rip Girls Miracle in Lane 2 Dinosaur Stepsister From Planet Weird Even Stevens The Kid Ready to Run Quints The Other Me The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea Remember the Titans Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire X-Men: Evolution Phantom of the Megaplex 102 Dalmatians The Ultimate Christmas Present The Emperor’s New Groove Zenon: The Zequel Lizzie McGuire The Book of Pooh Recess: School’s Out Motocrossed Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure The Luck of the Irish Hounded Atlantis: The Lost Empire The Jennie Project The Princess Diaries Jumping Ship The Poof Point Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge Monsters, Inc. ‘Twas the Night Three Days Snow Dogs Double Teamed Peter Pan: Return to Never Land Cinderella II: Dreams Come True Cadet Kelly The Huncback of Notre Dame II Tru Confessions The Rookie Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Kim Possible Lilo & Stitch Get a Clue Tarzan & Jane The Country Bears Gotta Kick It Up! A Ring of Endless Light The Scream Team Tuck Everlasting Santa Clause 2 Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year Treasure Planet You Wish! That’s So Raven 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure The Jungle Book 2 Inspector Gadget 2 Piglet’s Big Movie Right on Track The Lizzie McGuire Movie Atlantis: Milo’s Return Finding Nemo The Even Stevens Movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off Freaky Friday The Cheetah Girls Stitch! The Movie Deep Blue Lilo & Stitch: The Series Brother Bear Full-Court Miracle The Haunted Mansion Recess: All Growed Down Recess: Taking the 5th Grade The Young Black Stallion Pixel Perfect Teacher’s Pet Miracle The Lion King 1½ Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo Going to the Mat Home on the Range Sacred Planet Zenon: Z3 Phil of the Future America’s Heart and Soul Stuck in the Suburbs Tiger Cruise The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy Halloweentown High The Incredibles Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas Now You See It… Aliens of the Deep Mulan II Pooh’s Heffalump Movie The Pacifier Millions Buffalo’s Dreams Ice Princess The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama How Dogs Got Their Shapes Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Go Figure Herbie: Fully Loaded Life is Ruff Valiant The Proud Family Movie Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch The Greatest Game Ever Played Little Einsteins Twitches Chicken Little The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe Once Upon a Mattress Kronk’s New Groove High School Musical Roving Mars The Emperor’s New School Bambi II Eight Below The Shaggy Dog (2006) Cow Belles Hannah Montana The Wild Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cars Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties Leroy & Stitch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest Read It and Weep The Replacements Invincible The Cheetah Girls 2 Brother Bear 2 Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes Handy Manny Return to Halloweentown Flicka The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause The Fox and the Hound 2 Jump In! Cinderella III: A Twist in Time Meet the Robinsons Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End My Friends Tigger & Pooh Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board The Secret of the Magic Gourd Ratatouille High School Musical 2 Phineas and Ferb Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan The Game Plan Twitches Too Wizards of Waverly Place Dan in Real Life Snowglobe National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets Minutemen Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert College Road Trip Iron Man The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed Camp Rock Wall-E Star Wars: The Clone Wars The Cheetah Girls: One World The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning The Suite Life on Deck Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV Series) High School Musical 3: Senior Year Tinker Bell Bolt Iron Man: Armored Adventures The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos Wolverine and the X-Men Dadnapped Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience Kingdom of the Blue Whale Hannah Montana: The Movie Hatching Pete Jonas Trail of the Panda Easter Island Unsolved Princess Protection Program Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie Bizarre Dinosaurs Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure The Princess and the Frog Skyrunners Starstruck Alice in Wonderland (2010) Diary of a Wimpy Kid Waking Sleeping Beauty Good Luck Charlie Toy Story 3 Den Brother Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue Journey to Shark Eden Secretariat The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Great Migrations Shake It Up Avalon High Tangled TRON: Legacy Jake and the Never Land Pirates Wings of Life The Suite Life Movie Lemonade Mouth African Cats Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure Kickin’ It Cars 2 Winnie the Pooh (2011) Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension Teen Spirit Jessie Brain Games The Incredible Dr. Pol Geek Charming The Muppets (2011) Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas The 12 Dates of Christmas Frenemies Lab Rats Ultimate Spider-Man Chimpanzee Violetta TRON: Uprising Let It Shine Gravity Falls Brave Secrets of the King Cobra Crash & Bernstein Girl vs. Monster Secrets of the Wings Wreck-It Ralph Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise The Mistle-Tones: A Musical The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex Iron Man 3 Life Below Zero Avengers Assemble Monsters University Teen Beach Movie Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. Super Buddies Sharks of Lost Island Thor: The Dark World Frozen Saving Mr. Banks Miracle Landing on the Hudson Cloud 9 Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe Muppets Most Wanted Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet Bears Zapped Girl Meets World Guardians of the Galaxy How to Build a Better Boy Star Wars Rebels Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER The Evermoor Chronicles Big Hero 6 Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles Bad Hair Day Monkey Kingdom Avengers: Age of Ultron Inside Out Teen Beach Movie 2 Best Friends Whenever Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales Ant-Man Descendants Guardians of the Galaxy (TV Series) PJ Masks The Muppets (TV Series, 2016) Invisible Sister The Lion Guard The Good Dinosaur Wild Yellowstone Star Wars: The Force Awakens The Finest Hours Stuck in the Middle Lab Rats: Elite Force Zootopia Ice Age: The Great Eggscapade World’s Greatest Dogs Adventures in Babysitting Finding Dory Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Bizaardvark The BFG Elena of Avalor Pete’s Dragon (2016) Queen of Katwe Milo Murphy’s Law The Swap Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity Moana Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Before the Flood Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures Mickey and the Roadster Racers Atlantis Rising Newsies: The Broadway Musical Origins: The Journey of Humankind Tangled: Before Ever After Tangled: The Series Andi Mack Puppy Dog Pals Born in China Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Cars 3 Earth Live Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines Descendants 2 Raven’s Home Spider-Man (TV Series, 2017) Diana: In Her Own Words Breaking2 Inhumans Vampirina Jane Big Hero 6: The Series Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special Man Among Cheetahs Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic Planet of the Birds Zombies Giants of the Deep Blue Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue Muppet Babies (2018) Into the Okavango Drain the Oceans Legend of the Three Caballeros Big City Greens Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp Freaky Friday Science Fair Free Solo Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors Star Wars Resistance Coop & Cami Ask the World Lego Star Wars: All-Stars Mars: Inside SpaceX Mission to the Sun The Flood Life-Size 2 Tree Climbing Lions Paris to Pittsburgh Sydney to the Max Kim Possible (2019) Fast Layne Into the Grand Canyon Lost Treasures of the Maya The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great Captain Marvel Dumbo (2019) Hostile Planet Amphibia Apollo: Missions to the Moon Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Kingdom of the White Wolf Marvel’s Hero Project One Day at Disney Encore! The World According to Jeff Goldblum Noelle High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Lady and the Tramp (2019) The Mandalorian