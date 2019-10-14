Best Household Safe

They’re called valuables for a reason. You would never want something to happen to your important documents, jewelry or anything else that you hold dear. Added security in the home is never a bad idea and that’s why putting a safe in will help you sleep easier at night. If you want one that locks with a key or one with a digital punch pad and deadbolt locks, there’s a safe for any type of home. While hiding a safe behind a painting in a study is what we’ve all seen in the movies, it’s just not feasible for most people. But with any of these options, you’ll get the security you want without having to pay a fortune for installation.

Best Security Safe with a Digital Keypad

For an extra-large safe to protect your valuables and fit nicely in your closet or bedroom, take a look at the SentrySafe X125 Security Safe with Digital Keypad. It has a carpeted interior, so your jewelry or electronics won’t get scratched. The shelving is removable, allowing you to customize the inside of the safe. You can set your own combination lock on the digital keypad, only allowing yourself to open it. It has two live-locking bolts, steel construction, concealed hinges and bolt down hardware, making it a reliable box. It has a volume of 1.18 cubic feet, offering plenty of room to store your items.

Best Book Safe

Now, if you’re looking for something more secret that’ll blend in, check out the Jssmst Book Safe with Combination Lock. This safe is just as it says: a book, so it’ll blend in with a bookcase or shelf. It comes in three different colors, allowing it to be hidden easier. You can either get it in sizes small or large and it has an inner combination lock. Great for the office, home, boat, RV or anywhere else you need to keep a few things secure but also portable.

Best Multi-Locking Safe

Keeping your items secure in more ways than one, the SentrySafe SFW123GDC Fireproof Safe is also waterproof, allowing it to outlast the elements. This big time safe weighs 87 pounds, so it isn’t easy to steal and it has two different locking mechanisms. You can either lock it with a manual key or you can lock it with the digital keypad, adding more layers of security. It has four live-locking bolts, steel construction and a pry-resistant hinge bar, as well as an individually locking drawer on the inside. It has an interior light and a 1.23 cubic feet capacity. This safe can endure temperatures up to 1700°F for an hour or being submerged in eight inches of water for 24 hours.