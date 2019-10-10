Nobody wants to be pale. Showing up to the beach and taking off your coverup only to blind the people around you with your bright skin is less than ideal. But there is a way to prepare yourself for an upcoming trip that doesn’t involve going to a tanning bed. Applying self tanner will give you that glow you’ve been wanting without having to bake in the sun. If you didn’t have time to really lay out on the beach this summer and get your bronze on, having self tanner will make it look like you did. So before you head out on your next trip, pick up any of these self tanners and feel confident that you won’t be embarrassed at how pale you were in pictures.

Best Large Bottle of Self Tanner

Looking for self tanner to last a long time or for multiple people on a bachelor or bachelorette party? Then you should opt for the 15-ounce bottle of Self Tanner by Beauty by Earth. This vegan, sunless tanning lotion is cruelty-free and all natural. You won’t get any blotches, streaks or dark spots and it’ll produce a quality, even tan. You’ll get a sun-kissed glow without actually having to be in the sun. Your skin won’t look like it’s aging early as it does with sun damage. It is made with simple ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil and Japanese green tea.

Best Self Tanner for Varying Tans

With the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, you can decide how tan you want to look. You’ll get varying degrees of color, depending on how long you leave the mousse on. One hour will give you a light tan, while two hours and three hours will darken and enrich your tan. You choose how tan you want to look by when you choose to shower after using it. It is super lightweight and easy to apply with an applicator mitt. It will show its full effect after eight hours.

Best Self Tanner for Your Body and Face

Not all tanners are safe for your face as well as your body. But the Skinerals Californium Self Tanner is easy to apply all over. You’ll get a natural look that will last up to seven days and won’t produce streaks or blotches. It won’t clog your pores or produce any breakouts. Skinerals focuses on organic and natural ingredients and made a safe alternative to sun tanning. It has a subtle, pleasing scent as opposed to other tanners that have an overpowering one. The tanning mitt applicator is sold separately.