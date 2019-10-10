Decorate your place and give it that personal touch that makes an apartment or house a home when you outfit your frames with photos you printed yourself. With a photo printer, you’ll be able to capture and print photos almost instantly, meaning you can make any moment a lasting one. Nowadays, you don’t need a digital camera to send your photos to a printing center or online shop. You can take a picture with your phone and print it in just a few moments. Rather than spending any time at your local drug store waiting for photos to be developed, take the job into your own hands. We’ll show you how with any of the three printers we’ve hand selected for you below.

Best Photo Printer to Use with a Phone

Snap some cute pics at the party last night? Print them out and frame them with ease, thanks to the Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Portable 4″x6″ Instant Photo Printer. It has a five pin micro USB for Android phones and a USB Host for printing from an iPhone, iPad, digital camera or USB memory stick. You can plug your phone right into the top of the printer for easy downloading and printing. It will print in stunning colors and you can charge your devices while you wait for the photos to print. You can also download the Kodak app to put filters and borders on your photos.

Best Portable Photo Printer

Compact but durable, the HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer can be brought with you wherever you need it to go. It uses the thinnest paper on the market, HP Zink Photo Paper, and the printer measures about the size of a cell phone, making it super portable. You can connect your social media accounts to the Sprocket app and print out your color photos. Everyone at a party or event can connect to the printer via Bluetooth. It comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty.

Best Photo Printer to Edit Pictures

With technology that lets you view and edit the photos before you print them, the Canon SELPHY CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer is a terrific option. The photos come out instantly dry and stay pristine for many years. The printer has a 3.2″ tilting screen that gives you access to choosing, editing and printing your photos. You can easily connect your tablet, camera or smartphone through the Canon PRINT app, making downloading pictures a breeze. The sleek design and battery pack allows you to bring the SELPHY with you. You can print in postcard size, L size, card size or square label size.