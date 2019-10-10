Netflix is obviously the most popular source of streaming movies and TV shows, and we spend plenty of time covering the new content that hits Netflix each month as a result. For example, we recently dove into the complete schedule of 67 new original movies and series set to debut on Netflix during the month of October alone. It’s a busy month indeed, as most months are these days for Netflix. Of course, just because Netflix is so popular doesn’t mean it’s the only game in town, and that’s especially true in October with Halloween just around the corner.

HBO this week released a list of all the best scary movies and shows available to stream this month on HBO Now and HBO Go. You’ll find everything from classics like Halloween II and Dracula to more modern scary movies like Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, Insidious: The Last Key, The First Purge, The Nun, American Nightmares, and more. Long story short, you’ll have no trouble at all finding movies to help spook you this Halloween if you’re an HBO subscriber, or if you subscribe to the channel’s streaming-only service HBO Now. Check out the full list below.

Halloween (2018)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Happy Death Day (2017)

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) – Premieres 10/12

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

The Conjuring 2 (2016) – Premieres 10/21

The First Purge (2018)

The Nun (2018)

The Ring Two (Extended Version) (2005)

Truth or Dare (2018)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

Funny Games (2007)

Stay Alive (2006)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Jessabelle (2014)

Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut) (2002)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version) (2009)

Captivity (2007)

American Nightmares (2018)

Dracula (1979)

Victor Crowley (2017)

Knock, Knock (2015)

Signs (2002)

Los Espookys, Season 1

Folklore, Season 1

Want to see what else is being added to HBO’s streaming services this month? You’ll find a complete list right here on HBO’s website.