Best Microscope for Science Class

Fascinated by the world around us? Explore more of what makes up the planet and the organisms in it with the use of a microscope. For those of us who are very interested in science, a microscope is a must own item. Curious about genetics or anatomy? Using a microscope will help you understand more of what is happening right in front of us. I’m sure you’ve all used or will be using microscopes in science class at some point. But having one at home will help you with that homework and give you a deeper understanding of our world. We’ve found microscopes for all levels of user, so take a look at our list below and then take a look into the lens.

Best Microscope for Students

Ideal for anyone interested in learning more about the sciences, the AmScope M150C-I 40X-1000X All-Metal Student Biological Compound Microscope is sturdy and will last a long time. It has a 360-degree rotational monocular head that gives you the opportunity to magnify what you’re looking at significantly. You’ll be able to enhance 40x, 100x, 250x, 400x, and 1,000x the original slide. The widefield all optical glass elements includes a single lens condenser with a disc diaphragm. It has LED illumination that you get with either three AA batteries or by plugging it in to a wall outlet.

Best Microscope for Beginners

For those wanting to know about scientific equipment from a young age, the My First Lab Duo-Scope Microscope is perfect for those in STEM education. It works as both a compound and stereo microscope all in one, allowing you to see slides as well as 3D items such as rocks or leaves. It comes with a 50 piece accessory kit that includes slides, cover glass, a dropper, forceps and a Petri dish. There is a rotational head that allows you to magnify from 40x to 400x. There’s an instruction manual on how to best use the device and it comes with a one year warranty.

Best Pocket Microscope

In case you ever need to look at something closely on the go, reach for the Carson MicroBrite Plus 60x-120x Power LED Lighted Pocket Microscope. It has a magnification range of 60x – 120x, giving you quick access to the inner workings. It is fitted with precision-molded aspheric lenses that provide you with quality optics. Easy to carry and portable enough to fit in your pants or bag, it’s only 3.5″ high. It has a bright LED light that is powered by one AA battery that isn’t included.