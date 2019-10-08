I have to be completely honest: I had never even heard of Netflix’s Raising Dion before I saw it skyrocket to the top of TV Time’s latest “Shows on the Rise” list. It’s great that Netflix has so much original content these days, but things tend to get lost in the shuffle as a result. But now, after watching the trailer, I seriously can’t wait to check out Raising Dion and it has catapulted to the top of my list of shows to check out. The first season was just released in its entirety this past Friday, and it’s a superhero origin story that appears to be unlike anything else we’ve seen. It addresses the everyday struggles of a single mother who discovers her son Dion has powers soon after the death of the child’s father, played by Michael B. Jordan.

What other hidden gems might we discover on this week’s Shows on the Rise list? Let’s take a look.

The #2 spot is occupied by another Netflix original, the remake of Carmen Sandiego. The first season was well-received, of course, and the second season was just released in full last Tuesday. The last Netflix original on the list is the third season of Big Mouth, which hit the nation’s top streaming service on the same day as season 1 of Raising Dion. That show sits at #4 on TV Time’s list.

Amazon’s sole appearance on this week’s list of the top 10 Shows on the Rise is in the #3 slot with season 1 of Goliath, a show starring Billy Bob Thornton as a washed-up lawyer who agrees to take on a high-profile wrongful death suit. Hulu also has one show on this week’s list, the horror series Light as a Feather in the #10 slot.

Want to see what else made it to this week’s list, which is based on data anonymously collected from the popular TV Time app? Check out the graphic below.