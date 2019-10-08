Best Measuring Cups and Spoons Set

We all know somebody who just “wings it” in the kitchen. For those who actually do like some order in the world and don’t love the chaos of throwing random spices and ingredients into a pan and hope they didn’t over salt your food, there are recipes. Recipes are easily followed and obviously give you the best meal possible because they are tried and true. In order to properly ration out your ingredients, you’ll need a quality set of measuring cups and spoons. So unless you are the rogue chef who isn’t quite sure how much a “dash” or “pinch” is, so they “eyeball” it, check out the three sets we’ve picked out for you and measure things correctly.

Best Large Set

If you’re looking for a durable set of cups and spoons that will last you a long time, look no further than the Morgenhaan Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons Set. You’ll get seven stackable spoons, from a 1/8 of a tablespoon all the way up to a full tablespoon, and six measuring cups, from 1/4 of a cup to a full cup. The cups have measuring lines inside of them, meaning you can use the full cup to measure out 2/3 of a cup or 3/4 of a cup. They are all made from 18/8 stainless steel and they stack inside of each other to make storing them a breeze. The handles won’t break, even when scooping up a packed ingredient.

Best Color Coded Set

Making identifying the right one easy, the U-Taste 10 Piece Measuring Cups and Spoons Set comes individually labeled. Not only is each one labeled and etched with the correct measurements, but they are also color coded, so you’ll know which one you’re grabbing without having to really search and read the etching. The cup sizes and the corresponding milliliters are marked for precise rationing. They are made from 18/8 stainless steel that won’t corrode over time. The handles are coated in plastic that is BPA-free.

Best Small Set

If you just need a basic set for camping or an RV trip, check out the New Star Foodservice 42917 Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons and Cups Combo. You’ll get four cups and four spoons in this set with measurements of 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 1/4 tsp, 1/2 tsp, 1 tsp, and 1 tbsp respectively. The sets nest inside each other to fit more easily in your drawer. They are made from stainless steel and will give you accurate measurements each time. Each one has etched measurement marks to help you make sure you’re pouring correctly.