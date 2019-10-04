Best Olive Oil Dispenser

Most of us, like Popeye, love olive oil. Alright, enough with the dated references. Olive oil is such a versatile cooking tool as it can be used to cook with, as a dressing, or you can just eat it by dipping bread in it. It’s a fantastic addition to a lot of meals and will always deliver. You can buy very expensive bottles of olive oil or cheap ones and they’ll still serve their purpose. But once you have a bottle, you’ll need a way to dispense it, so it doesn’t all just pour out at once. Getting an olive oil dispenser helps you regulate your oil pouring and spreads it nicely. If you’re setting up a new kitchen, take a look at any of the three dispensers we’ve highlighted below to add to your countertop.

Best Drip-Free Dispenser

Eliminating the possibility of spilling on your table or counter, the Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle Set can do just that. The set has drip-free spouts built into the lids of the bottles, giving you a measured pour every time. You’ll get two bottles: one that you can fill with olive oil and the other that’s meant to be filled with vinegar to complement. These are made from glass, which is better for the preservation of the oils than plastic. They can be washed with soapy water or wash them in the dishwasher. The integrated pump triggers the flow inside the bottle.

Best Spray Bottle Dispenser

Great for laying down oil in a pan or pot, the Evo Oil Sprayer Bottle has an 18-ounce capacity. It’ll dispense the oil in a fan pattern, providing you a simpler time covering your dish or pan. With each trigger pull, it’ll give out 1.35ml, which is great for portion control. You can use this with just about any type of oil and the trigger has an ergonomic feel that’s comfortable on your fingers. You’ll get three bands to properly label your bottles if you get more than one of them.

Best Stoneware Dispenser

With handles that are integrated into the design of the bottles, the Rachael Ray Serveware EVOO & Vinegar Stoneware Bottle Set makes pouring simple. These stoneware cruets protect oils and vinegars from oxidation to preserve them and help them last. The pouring spouts are proportioned to dispense the proper amount of liquid with each pour, so you won’t overpour. These come in different colors and go well with all of the Rachael Ray cook and serveware. Quality assurance is guaranteed with this set.