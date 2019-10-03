Yup, the Pixel 4’s full specs finally leaked

The Pixel 4 will be unveiled on October 15th, but the avalanche of leaks shows no signs of stopping. Just recently, we saw videos demoing the Pixel 4’s radar sensors that will let you control the phone without touching the screen. The idea is definitely exciting, but the implementation seems boring so far and Google’s Project Soli might be better suited for bigger computers. But that doesn’t mean we’re done with Pixel 4 leaks for the day, because the phone’s full specs sheet has finally leaked.

Google news blog 9to5Google got its hands on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL specs, which is the same source of plenty of other Pixel 4 leaks in the past few days. As expected, the phones will share the same main specs. The only differences concern screen and battery sizes, and that’s understandable given that Google will launch two Pixel 4 sizes.

Image Source: 9to5Google

The 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL will feature Full HD+ and Quad HD+ Smooth Displays, respectively, with up to 90Hz refresh and Ambient EQ.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor with Pixel Neural Core chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage, 12-megapixel Dual-Pixel and 16-megapixel telephoto rear lenses, 2800 mAh (Pixel 4) and 3,700 mAh (Pixel 4 XL) battery sizes, stereo speakers, USB-C connectivity, face unlock, Motion Sense, and a Titan M Security Module.

Image Source: 9to5Google

Thew blog also obtained more information about the contents of the Pixel 4 retail box. Aside from the phone, the box includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, 18W charger, SIM ejector tool, and USB-C-to-USB-A dongle. The box will not include any kind of headphones, nor will it have a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in the box, which isn’t great news for prospective buyers. The report notes that some countries make the inclusion of headphones mandatory, but US buyers won’t get them.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will likely be available for preorder soon after the October 15th launch event, and both phones will hit stores by the end of the month.