A totally new type of Surface Pro just leaked alongside Microsoft’s upcoming Pro 7 and Laptop 3

Microsoft on Wednesday will unveil a new generation of Surface 2-in-1s and laptops which will include several devices the company never made before. We’re looking at Microsoft’s first Surfaces with ARM and AMD processors, as well as the first 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in Surface history. That’s on top of the regular Surface Pro 7 that will likely make use of the latest 10th-gen Intel laptops, and the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3. While we wait for Microsoft to unveil its new hardware, as well as the rumored Windows 10 Lite OS version supposed to operate on future dual-screen and ARM laptops, a well-known leaker posted online plenty of press renders of the Surface Pro 7, ARM Surface Pro, and 15-inch Laptop 3.

ARM Surface Pro

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

From the looks of Evan Blass’s leaked images, the ARM Surface Pro will look a lot like the Surface Pro 7, but the device might be somewhat slimmer. The tablet comes with dual USB-C ports, the now-iconic built-in stand, as well as support for Microsoft’s keyboard accessory. The 2-in-1 will come in black, according to these images, but may be available in other colors.

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

Surface Pro 7

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

The Windows Surface Pro 7, shown in these images, will be slightly thicker, featuring additional ports that users will undoubtedly appreciate, including a USB-C connector.

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

13-inch Surface Laptop 3

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

Blass also posted press renders of the Surface Laptop 3 from almost every angle. We’re looking at a slim laptop, including a very thin display, and a card slot. The ports on the left side of the laptop aren’t shown in the renders posted on Twitter.

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

15-inch Surface Laptop 3

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 looks just like the 13-inch model, but it’s slightly bigger to accommodate the extra screen real estate. The good news is that at least a few Surface Laptop 3 versions will not be available in Alcantara, which Microsoft thought it was a good idea in the past. Instead, we’re looking at beautiful, smooth, metal.

Image Source: Microsoft via Twitter

These renders do not reveal all color options for any of the four Surface models above, but Microsoft will reveal all those details come Wednesday.