A totally new type of Surface Pro just leaked alongside Microsoft’s upcoming Pro 7 and Laptop 3

Microsoft on Wednesday will unveil a new generation of Surface 2-in-1s and laptops which will include several devices the company never made before. We’re looking at Microsoft’s first Surfaces with ARM and AMD processors, as well as the first 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in Surface history. That’s on top of the regular Surface Pro 7 that will likely make use of the latest 10th-gen Intel laptops, and the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3. While we wait for Microsoft to unveil its new hardware, as well as the rumored Windows 10 Lite OS version supposed to operate on future dual-screen and ARM laptops, a well-known leaker posted online plenty of press renders of the Surface Pro 7, ARM Surface Pro, and 15-inch Laptop 3.
ARM Surface Pro
From the looks of Evan Blass’s leaked images, the ARM Surface Pro will look a lot like the Surface Pro 7, but the device might be somewhat slimmer. The tablet comes with dual USB-C ports, the now-iconic built-in stand, as well as support for Microsoft’s keyboard accessory. The 2-in-1 will come in black, according to these images, but may be available in other colors.
Surface Pro 7
The Windows Surface Pro 7, shown in these images, will be slightly thicker, featuring additional ports that users will undoubtedly appreciate, including a USB-C connector.
13-inch Surface Laptop 3
Blass also posted press renders of the Surface Laptop 3 from almost every angle. We’re looking at a slim laptop, including a very thin display, and a card slot. The ports on the left side of the laptop aren’t shown in the renders posted on Twitter.
15-inch Surface Laptop 3
The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 looks just like the 13-inch model, but it’s slightly bigger to accommodate the extra screen real estate. The good news is that at least a few Surface Laptop 3 versions will not be available in Alcantara, which Microsoft thought it was a good idea in the past. Instead, we’re looking at beautiful, smooth, metal.
These renders do not reveal all color options for any of the four Surface models above, but Microsoft will reveal all those details come Wednesday.