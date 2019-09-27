Yet another cool new Pixel 4 feature just leaked

The Pixel 4 leaks continue with new revelations about Google’s upcoming flagship phone, which, like its predecessors, isn’t a secret to fans. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL units running pre-release software have been reviewed extensively in the past couple of weeks even though the smartphone hasn’t yet been released. The latest leak concerns the new live wallpapers that are preloaded on the Pixel 4 series, some of which can be seen in the many Pixel 4 images that have been posted online recently. What’s cool about these new images is that some of them will automatically darken once you switch to night mode in Android 10.

Of the nine new wallpapers shipping with the new phone, six of them will support dark mode, which is a great trick if you were planning to use any of the built-in live wallpapers on the handset. The news comes from 9to5Google, which got its hands on several Pixel 4 apps from NextRift, a blog that has already leaked several key features of the phone.

The new live wallpapers include three “Come Alive” designs part of a “Garden” series that come in three versions: “Leafy” (top image), “Rocky,” and “Prickly.” All of them were created in collaboration with Hungarian artist Anna Kövecses. Then we have three “Living Universe” wallpapers that feature three new locations: Uluru, Australia; Tarout Bay, Saudi Arabia; and Mount Pilatus, Switzerland.

Finally, we have three more interesting wallpapers, including the new Doodle wallpaper that seems to be the default for the Pixel 4, and one to support user customizations.

Also customizable is “Compass,” which lets you select a location and then the compass will always point in that direction. From the sounds of it, this wallpaper (seen above) might require access to your location to function. And the last exciting live wallpaper is called “Sights From the Sun,” which is also included in the “Come Alive” section. That wallpaper will probably show you the planets and their moons from the perspective of the sun.

All the wallpapers can be previewed over at this link, but you can’t download any of them on your current Android hardware.