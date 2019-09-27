Well that was quick! Apple must have found a pretty serious bug in iOS 13.1 because the company already released a new update. iOS 13.1.1 was just released on Friday, a mere three days after iOS 13.1 was released. And let’s not forget that iOS 13.1 was released just four days after the initial iOS 13 release. What on Earth is going on over there!?

iOS 13.1.1 is almost certainly all about bug fixes as opposed to new features, but you should still install it immediately. Among the bugs that have been fixed are a battery drain issue, some Siri problems, a bug that affected third-party keyboards, and an issue some people were having with restores. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.1, we wrote up a full list below. Basically, if you bought your iPhone before 2015 or your iPad before 2014, you probably can’t get iOS 13.1:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

In order to install iOS 13.1 or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.