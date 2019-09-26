The massive cliffhanger from the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ credits scene just got so much better

Whether you’re siding with Disney or Sony over the whole Spider-Man MCU mess, it’s crystal clear that bringing Marvel in for Homecoming and Far From Home was a great idea. These movies, especially the latter, brought Peter Parker into the 21st century and went above and beyond anything Sony ever did on its own with the character. One of the credits scenes from the movie is a perfect example of that, delivering one of the most daring twists in Spider-Man history, and one that might never be explored in the MCU because of the split. But Sony seems ready to milk that scene now that Far From Home is ready to launch in digital and Blu-ray formats, and the whole thing is just amazing.

What Far From Home did for Spider-Man was to hit Peter with the most difficult challenge he could have possibly imagined. Going forward, he’ll have to deal with the fact that people know he’s Spider-Man. That’s right, Spider-Man’s identity has finally been revealed to the world. Even worse, the revelation came from a notorious Spider-Man character, J. Jonah-Jameson, played once again by J.K. Simmons. And Sony just doubled down on that massive cliffhanger.

This time around, Jameson isn’t the editor of a newspaper whose name you’re obviously familiar with. Jameson evolved with the times and created a YouTube persona, one that deals with conspiracy theories and fake news. The new Jameson will surely remind you of some real-life celebrities who happen to host shows pushing crazy conspiracy theories and fake news. And Sony went one step further, setting up a fake website for TheDailyBugle.Net that hosts all the crazy stories you’d expect from conspiracy theory sites.

The site features a few anti-Spider-Man and anti-superhero articles detailing some of the events in Far From Home, including a scene that wasn’t part of the original cut of the film. It also mentions some Blip-related accounts from people who experienced the snap from Avengers: Infinity War — how ironic is it that Sony has to make connections to the MCU like that?

There’s also a new clip from Jameson that fits perfectly with the whole tone of the site. The best thing, of course, is Jameson instructing viewers to “Like and Subscribe.” The video follows below, while the site is available at this link.

Like I said before, Sony is doubling down on this massive cliffhanger and the new promo materials indicate that even without the MCU, Spider-Man 3 will have to deal with the fact that Spider-Man no longer has a secret identity. Spider-Man: Far From Home launches online and on Blu-ray next week on October 1st.