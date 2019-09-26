Best Elevated Pet Food Bowl

For older pets, bending down to eat is not always the easiest thing to do anymore. Help your older guy or girl out by bringing their food closer to them with an elevated pet food bowl. You can save their necks, backs and joints by letting them eat in a more natural position. It’ll actually aid in their digestion and you can introduce this earlier in life so they don’t develop chronic pain. We’ve found some of the best options on the internet to help outfit your home with or bring with you on your trip. So since your pet can’t thank you with words, give them what they want so they can show how appreciative they are with a meow or a lick.

Best Adjustable Food Bowl

You can use the Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Dog Bowls for any stage of your pet’s life. That’s because you can adjust it from 2.75 inches to 8 inches to 12 inches. As your pet grows, you can move it to where is most comfortable for them. It’ll reduce stress on their limbs and joints and when it’s not being used, the legs are removable, so you can store them and the bowls more easily. You can just set up the feeder when needed. It comes with two stainless steel feeding bowls that are rust-resistant and can be washed in the dishwasher.

Best Elevated Cat Food Bowl

If your feline friend needs a little extra boost to eat, then the Necoichi Raised Cat Food Bowl could be right for them. It eliminates the possibility of backflow, as when cats eat, their mouth is lower than their stomach. With its raised position, the food stays centered so the cat won’t have to chase it around the bowl. It is both dishwasher and microwave safe and measures 4.3″ x 4.3″ x 2.9″. The inner lip means that the food won’t spill and ruin your floor.

Best Variety of Elevated Pet Food Bowl

No matter what size your dog or cat is, the Platinum Pets Modern Double Diner Feeder has an option for them. From extra small to extra large, you’ll find a bowl for your pet and you can keep finding bowls for them as they grow. There are 18 different colors to choose from, with fun tints such as Corona Lime, Candy Apple Red and Raspberry Pop as options. The vibrant, powder coated finish won’t chip, stain, or rust. The rims won’t rattle and are removable. The entire product is made from stainless steel that isn’t toxic, keeping your pet safe.