When Marvel president Kevin Feige took the stage at Comic-Con San Diego a few months ago to unveil the next phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, he announced several MCU Phase 4 titles and confirmed Marvel is working on Blade, Guardians, and X-Men projects as well. We noted at the time that there’s no Avengers 5 in Phase 4 and explained that Marvel first has to build the foundation for the next massive event. New heroes need to be introduced so the audience gets attached to them before they join the Avengers to face whatever threat might come their way. Then we heard that Marvel is toying with an Avengers crossover idea with the X-Men, which would be an awesome concept for the next Avengers installment. In other words, whatever happens next, we’ll still have to wait a few years for Avengers 5 to drop. But in the meantime, we might see Feige turn his attention to another massive movie franchise.

The third Star Wars trilogy is coming to a close this year, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to premiere in December. But because of Episode VIII, I’ve personally never been less interested in a Star Wars movie and many other fans out there agree. Even the Han Solo standalone story was more appealing, though the film turned out to be something of a disappointment.

Once the Skywalker saga closes after Episode IX ends, Disney will have to find new stories to tell and intertwine in the future. And who’s better at doing that than the mastermind of the MCU? Kathleen Kennedy, who oversaw the current Star Wars trilogy for Disney will partner with Feige for the next phase of Star Wars adventures, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Apparently, the Marvel executive spoke about Star Wars with Kennedy at a meeting this summer that was also attended by Alan Horn and Alan Bergman. Horn apparently confirmed Feige’s involvement:

We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.

According to the report, Feige told a major actor that there’s a specific role for that person “if and when he makes the movie.” What movie is he talking about? We have no idea.

What is important to remember is that Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, who have been criticized for the way they handled the final season in HBO’s hit TV series, will also be working on future Star Wars projects. Also, we learned recently that Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he’ll star in a Disney+ TV series rather than a new movie. Feige might help Kennedy oversee all these projects going forward, although that’s just speculation at this point.