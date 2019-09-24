iPhone 11 Pro Max battery life crushes Note 10+ and other Android flagships

As expected, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro aren’t the most substantial upgrades Apple’s smartphone line has ever seen. Other than the new triple-camera system on the Pro and Pro Max models, the designs are virtually identical, as the next major redesign is expected to debut next year. But aside from the camera, one other area where the iPhone 11 series saw significant improvement was in the battery life department.

During its September event, Apple announced that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max would last for four and five hours longer than their respective predecessors. Early reports back that up, but a battery life test from YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss shows how the iPhone 11 series compares to other top Android flagships as well.

In the video, five phones are put through the same battery life drain test to see how long they last: iPhone 11 (3046 mAh), iPhone 11 Pro (3190 mAh), iPhone 11 Pro Max (3969 mAh), Galaxy Note 10+ (4300 mAh), and Huawei Mate 30 Pro (4500 mAh). Throughout the test, the phones cycle through a series of apps and videos simultaneously, and wouldn’t you know it, the iPhone 11 — with its relatively small battery and LCD display — is the first to die:

That isn’t an especially noteworthy result, but what it is noteworthy is that the iPhone 11 Pro Max managed to beat out the Mate 30 Pro and its huge 4500 mAh battery. While the Huawei died after 8 hours and 13 minutes (which is still an incredibly impressive achievement), the iPhone 11 Pro Max survived for 8 hours and 32 minutes, which is the longest any phone has ever lasted while being put through this battery drain test.

While the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s comfortable margin of victory is the biggest takeaway from this video, it’s surprising to see the iPhone 11 Pro, which has similar battery capacity to that of the iPhone 11, last more than an hour and a half longer than its LCD sibling. Five hours for the iPhone 11 is nothing to sneeze at, but if you need a little extra juice for your daily life, it looks like the iPhone 11 Pro is a significant upgrade over the iPhone 11.