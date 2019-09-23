Best Dutch Oven

Versatility is something that you want in your cookware and there are plenty of dishes you can concoct once you have a covered dish known as a Dutch oven. Different from a casserole dish as it’s enameled with cast iron, it’s deeper and can be used on the stove top or in the oven. These have been used in the past for a variety of cooking uses and if it was good enough for your grandma, it’s good enough for you. Utilizing a Dutch oven enhances the kind of recipes you are able to make, whether you want to put a whole chicken in there or make a stew. If you’re just starting to learn how to cook at home or you’re a seasoned chef looking for a quality appliance, any of the three Dutch ovens we’ve highlighted below will pay dividends in your kitchen.

Best Seven-Quart Dutch Oven

Promoting superior heat retention, the Cuisinart CI670-30CR Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Casserole is durable and simple to use. The cast iron construction provides an even heating process and it has a porcelain enamel exterior and interior. The construction won’t affect the flavors at all or absorb odors. It is safe to use in the broiler as well as the stove top and oven. The knob on the top of the lid is oven safe and won’t get hot. The cast iron handles are wide, make it simple to grip.

Best Six-Quart Dutch Oven

Coming in seven different colors, so you can pick which one fits your other cookware best, the Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a great option for your kitchen. It is encased in porcelain enamel, which is glass that bonds with the cast iron, making the entire thing impervious to water and allowing it to retain heat for a long time. It can be marinated in, refrigerated and served in. It can withstand temperatures up to 500°F. While this is dishwasher safe, it will last longer if it is washed by hand.

Best Five-Quart Dutch Oven

If you’re looking for something a little smaller and more cost-effective, then the Utopia Kitchen Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven is what you’ve been searching for. It has an outer dimension of 25.70 cm, a height of 4.7 cm and a thickness of 0.5 cm. It is built to cook in temperatures up to 500°F. Cooking in a cast iron dutch oven can increase iron content by as much as 20%. This is an ideal dish for braising and then serving food out of. The iron is 5 mm thick, meaning it’ll retain heat and cook your food evenly.