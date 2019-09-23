Best Camping Lantern for Your Next Hike

When you’re camping, one of the worst things you can think to yourself is “What was that noise?” Now, you no longer have to worry about that (or attempt to pick up your flashlight or turn your cell phone light on) when you grab a camping lantern. Lanterns will illuminate the night for you and make it easier to see a wider distance in front or around you. If you’re going on a hike at night or just coming out of your tent to relieve yourself, you’ll want to be able to get a lay of the land quicker. So before you head to the nearest camp site, take a look at the lanterns we’ve hand-picked for you below.

Most Durable Camping Lantern

Capable of surviving a drop of 10 feet, the Vont 4 Pack LED Camping Lantern is ready for any type of adventure. Founded in Sheridan, Wyoming so they’ve been tested against tough terrain, these lanterns have the battery life of over 30 hours, which trumps its competitors. The 30 bright LED lights will allow you to see just about anything in your surrounding area. When it is folded up, it’s about as small as a phone, so it’s a great fit for any backpack. With this pack, you’ll get four lanterns, so you’ll be ready for any situation. It’s so durable that it will work through a rainstorm.

Best Camping Lantern to Carry

With a lightweight and compact design, the Gold Armour 4 Pack Portable LED Camping Lantern is meant to be held by children and adults. You’ll get four lanterns, each of which emit 350 lumens for a ton of brightness. This light is also warmer than competitors, so you’ll be able to sleep easier if you leave it on next to you. Each lantern weighs just about three pounds. The lantern is collapsible with a simple push and it is made of military-grade plastic, proving its durability. You’ll get 12 AA batteries with the pack, outfitting you with all you’ll need for each lantern.

Best Two-Pack Camping Lantern

If you don’t need four lanterns, you can select the Etekcity LED Camping Lantern for a great option. This will illuminate 360 degrees around you and will stay lit for up to 12 hours continuously. It is water-resistant but shouldn’t be immersed in water. It takes up little space, especially when it’s compact and each lantern has 30 LED bulbs. In order to turn on the lantern, you just need to pull up the handles and then pull them out. Use these two lanterns for emergency kits, decorations, or obviously as a part of your camping gear.