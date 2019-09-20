Best Ice Cream Maker

Delight your kids and make sure you always have some of the tastiest treat on the planet in your freezer when you add an ice cream maker to your kitchen repertoire. With a personal ice cream maker, you’ll be able to make however much you want, whenever you want and with whatever flavors you desire. While ice cream can be seen as a summer treat, there are plenty of people who will eat it year round. I mean, why wouldn’t you? It’s delicious! But now you don’t need to run out to the store and get gouged by the expensive, boutique one-pint ice cream offerings. With any of these three ice cream makers, you’ll be in blended bliss.

Best Compressor Ice Cream Maker

For a fully automatic experience when it comes to making ice cream, the Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker is your best bet. This has a capacity of 1 1/2 quarts and weighs 32 lbs. You’ll get two paddles: one gelato paddle and one ice cream paddle. The features include a 60-minute countdown timer as it churns and then a 10-minute keep cool feature that will harden up your ice cream after it’s done churning. It has touchpad controls and a blue LCD readout. You’ll also get a recipe book to give you ideas about different types of desserts to make.

Best Large Quantity Ice Cream Maker

If you need to churn out a decent amount of ice cream for a large gathering, then the Nostalgia ICMP400WD Electric Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker is a terrific option. You can make up to four quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt or gelato with this machine and it works well with the Nostalgia ice cream making kits. The electric motor does all the churning, so you won’t have to worry about doing any hand mixing yourself. The plastic bucket has a wood design on the outside for an old-time feel, plus you can store your ice cream in the freezer in the bucket.

Best Ice Cream Making Attachment

You may not want to buy a separate ice cream maker if you already own a stand mixer. With the KitchenAid KICA0WH Ice Cream Maker Attachment, you can just add it onto your mixer and start creating. This one fits a five or six-quart mixer and can churn out up to two quarts of ice cream in 20 to 30 minutes. The dasher rotates inside to mix and spread the ice cream to combine the ingredients perfectly. You’ll receive the bowl, dasher and drive assembly and some of the devices may require an adapter ring. It is very simple to clean with just some soapy water.