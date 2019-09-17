Surface Pro 7 specs leak ahead of Microsoft’s big Windows 10 event

Microsoft will hold a press event on October 2nd, where it will introduce several Surface hardware updates, as well as a huge surprise, if rumors are to be believed. We’re talking about the expected updates for the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lines, but also a couple of Surface 2-in-1 devices that will be new to Microsoft’s line, powered by AMD and ARM chips. The latter is also tied to a different type of Windows 10 experience that could supposedly power Windows-on-ARM devices.

The surprise announcement could come in the form of Centaurus, which is the code name of Microsoft’s rumored dual-screen Surface. The device isn’t expected to launch this year, but Microsoft could still unveil it to showcase its advancements when it comes to this particular form factor. While we wait for Microsoft’s launch event, however, we can tell you what to expect from the upcoming Surface Pro 7 in terms of specs and prices.

German tech blog WinFuture got its hands on more information about the upcoming Surface Pro. Microsoft is expected to use Intel’s 10th-gen chips to power the Surface Pro 7 models, and WinFuture obtained the expected specs for Europe. According to the list, the Pro 7 will have processor choices starting from Intel Core i3 and going up to Core i7. RAM and storage, meanwhile start at 4GB/128GB, and go up to 16GB/512GB, as follows:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

Separately, TechRadar speculates that Microsoft might drop the entry-price of the Surface Pro 7 to around $600 or less, which would make the device even more accessible than before. That’s because there’s no Core i3 version of the Surface Pro 6. The cheapest Surface Pro 6 (Core i5/8GB of RAM) was priced at $899 when it came out, so the price cut, if real, would be impressive.