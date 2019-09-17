Best File Cabinet for Your Home or Office

Life without organization is chaos. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to live with just a mess all the time, but since I have a home office, I made sure to do something about it. Rather than living a chaotic life, especially when it comes to paperwork, buying a file cabinet became a smart, easy way to keep my life in order. Whether you need it in your office, your home, or your home office, a file cabinet can keep your stress levels down and your life in order. Let’s take a look at some of the best file cabinets out there, so when it’s time for you to wise up and start filing, you’ll be prepared.

Best Steel File Cabinet

With two deep drawers, the Lorell 14341 File Cabinet comes in a sleek, black design. It measures 18″L x 14.25″W x 24.5″H, giving you plenty of space to store whatever you need. The steel construction is sturdy and will fit in any office or home setting easily, as it’ll match just about any color scheme. The drawers are meant for letter size, high side filing and they have a glide suspension, so it’s easy to open and close them. It weighs 19 pounds and both drawers lock.

Best Wood File Cabinet

Complimented with wood accents, the Z-Line Designs ZL8880-22VFU 2-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet looks nice wherever it is placed. It comes in five different colors: espresso, cherry, red, brown and black, so you can find the one that you like the most. The handles are silver coat painted and the top drawer locks. It measures 18.6″L x 16.6″W x 27.2″H and the file drawer fits both letter and legal sized documents. The gliding drawers can extend fully, so you don’t have to worry about only opening it slightly. Assembly isn’t too hard either.

Best Three-Drawer File Cabinet

If you’re looking for extra storage space, opting for a unit with three drawers is a smart way to go and the Home Decorators Collection Oxford File Cabinet, 3-Drawer, White is a terrific option. The measurements are 41″H x 20.5″W x 16″D for this expertly crafted piece of furniture. It has a versatile style and is made of hardwood veneer that has a smooth finish. It will hold legal and letter size papers. Putting it together is simple and it comes in multiple colors, such as white, chestnut and black. You can also opt for a two drawer version or a four drawer version.