Best Travel Alarm Clock

Do you travel a lot for business? If you do, sometimes you don’t even know what state you’re in or what airport or train station you’re heading to or from. In order to make sure you’re getting where you need to be, you’ll need a travel alarm clock that won’t fail. Sure, most people use their phone alarms, but there’s always the chance it could die during the night. It’s better to be safe than sorry and having a backup plan in a travel alarm clock is never a bad idea. You can even keep it in your luggage, so you’ll always have it. Here are some of the best options on the market today to keep your schedule in line.

Best Digital Travel Alarm Clock

For an alarm clock that has dual purposes, check out the Marathon Travel Alarm Clock. It is foldable, making storing it for your trip super easy. Plus, it can swivel 180°, allowing you to place it wherever. It also doubles as a cell phone holder, so you don’t have to just lay your phone flat on the dresser or side table. It has a button activated backlight to help you see in the dark and it’ll display the time, date, and local weather, in either Celsius or Fahrenheit. The alarm is loud and can be snoozed, ideal for anyone who oversleeps. It is powered by a AAA battery, which is included.

Best Analog Travel Alarm Clock

If you prefer a chic looking clock, then the Peakeep Ultra Small Battery Travel Alarm Clock is right for you. This compact clock measures 2 1/4″ x 2 1/4″ x 1 1/4″ and only weighs two ounces, so you can carry it easily. The alarm switch is located on the top, so it’s simple to reach. The snooze and light bars are on the side of the clock, away from the clock setting dials on the back. The manual backlit dial glows throughout the night and the hands will stay illuminated for a few minutes after the lights have gone out. You can set the alarm in four stages with the noise ascending louder if you wish.

Simplest Travel Alarm Clock

Giving you an inexpensive option, the Travelwey Digital Travel Alarm Clock is as simple as it gets. It shows you the time and that’s it. There’s no need to set up anything else and no need to be confused by multiple numbers on the display. It’s a great option for kids and senior citizens. There’s an on/off switch, so you can turn it off to save the battery. You can snooze the alarm and there’s a five second on-demand light, so you can see the time at night. Travelwey designed this clock based on customer feedback.