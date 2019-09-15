Netflix arrivals and departures

Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 15)

Jacob Siegal
September 15th, 2019 at 12:05 PM

This is undoubtedly one of my most anticipated weeks of new releases on Netflix this entire year. The reason? One of my favorite Netflix originals, Disenchantment, is returning with new episodes. I’ve talked about the show before, but it is so much more than just The Simpsons or Futurama in the middle ages. It has a strong narrative thread, and I’m actually stoked to see where the story goes after the first part’s cliffhanger.

Other highlights this week include Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which should be just as insane as the web series, and Criminal, which countless true crime junkies will inevitably binge the second it drops.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 15th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, September 15th

  • Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Steal a Pencil for Me
  • Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Tuesday, September 17th

Wednesday, September 18th

  • Come and Find Me

Thursday, September 19th

  • Océans

Friday, September 20th

Saturday, September 21st

  • Sarah’s Key

Departures

Sunday, September 15th

  • Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Monday, September 16th

  • Super Genius: Season 1
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Friday, September 20th

  • Carol

