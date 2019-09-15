Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 15)

This is undoubtedly one of my most anticipated weeks of new releases on Netflix this entire year. The reason? One of my favorite Netflix originals, Disenchantment, is returning with new episodes. I’ve talked about the show before, but it is so much more than just The Simpsons or Futurama in the middle ages. It has a strong narrative thread, and I’m actually stoked to see where the story goes after the first part’s cliffhanger.

Other highlights this week include Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which should be just as insane as the web series, and Criminal, which countless true crime junkies will inevitably binge the second it drops.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 15th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, September 15th

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Tuesday, September 17th

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, September 18th

Come and Find Me

Thursday, September 19th

Océans

Friday, September 20th

Saturday, September 21st

Sarah’s Key

Departures

Sunday, September 15th

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Monday, September 16th

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Friday, September 20th

Carol

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in September, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.