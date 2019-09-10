Hands-on video highlights Google’s striking new color option for the Pixel 4

We’re most likely still about a month out from the launch of Google’s next flagship smartphone, but leaks have been springing up at a furious pace in recent days. Just last week, we wrote about the first Pixel 4 hands-on video, and in the process of publishing the post, we had to issue an update to include a second video that had begun making the rounds while we were writing. Ever since then, the floodgates haven’t closed.

The latest leak comes from the appropriately-named Gadget Leaks channels on YouTube, which purports to show off the Pixel 4 in a new orange color. This same color option has appeared in leaks and reports before, including a photo posted on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this week, which you can see here.

This is not the best quality video we’ve seen of the Pixel 4, but it is our best look yet at the flashy new colorway that Google will be bringing to the Pixel lineup this year. It’s also yet more proof (as if we need any more at this point) that the design of the Pixel is being updated to compete with other modern flagships:

If you’re looking for a more thorough look at the Pixel 4, a separate leak we wrote about this morning features some of the clearest photos of the phone we’re likely to see until actual marketing images leak (which they almost certainly will, since everything leaks now). The new, square rear camera array (which looks virtually identical to the one Apple is bringing to the next iPhone) is the star of the show, but the bezels are still far more prominent than what we’re seeing from most major vendors in 2019. It’s an interesting decision by Google.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL early next month.