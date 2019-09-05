Best Projector Screen for Your Home Theater

Some movies are just meant to be seen on a big screen. While you may try to accomplish this with a huge HD television, it doesn’t quite have the same luster as watching a movie on a projector screen. For a true movie theater feel in your home theater, a projector screen brings you back to being a kid again. Movie ticket prices have gone up since we were kids and the allure of watching a movie at home becomes more enticing each day. If you have a home theater and want to outfit it with the best way to view cinematic masterpieces (or whatever type of movie floats you boat), any of these projector screens will help you achieve that.

Best Projector Screen for Optimal Viewing

Providing you with crystal clear resolution, the Silver Ticket Products STR-169120 SIlver Ticket 120″ Projector Screen has an exceptionally wide viewing angle. This 16:9, 4K Ultra HD six-piece fixed frame screen provides a 1.1 gain and can be viewed at 160 degrees with no resolution loss from any angle. The aluminum frame is wrapped in light-absorbing black velvet material, so your image is crisp. Assembling it won’t take long as it has a tension rod system and top and bottom mounting brackets.

Best Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen

Whether you want to watch a movie in your living room or bring the viewing outside to your backyard, the Elite Screens Yardmaster 2 DUAL Projector Screen has you covered. This 100-inch diagonal screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio, preferred for movie viewing. The silver aluminum frame and legs hold up the 36.7″ x 92.3″ x 79.1″ screen. The screen is made of wraith veil dual that provides a 0.8 gain. You can project on the front or back of the screen and it is 4K Ultra HD, HDR and Active 3D ready. You don’t need any tools to put it together and you can snap the screen in place, so it won’t flutter at all. It also comes with a carrying case and grounding stakes for outdoor viewing.

Best Extra Large Projector Screen

If you’re looking for a screen that’ll look great from any angle for a movie night under the stars for a crowd of people, then the 144-inch Visual Apex Projector Screen is a good choice. With the legs attached, it measures 133″W x 104.5″H, providing a huge viewing surface. The screen snaps onto the frame to keep it from wrinkling. You can either use this indoors or outdoors and you can keep it on legs or mount it as all of the required parts come with it for either. The PVC screen has 1.1 gain and is 4K Ultra HD, 2D and 3D ready.