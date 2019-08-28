This site will tell you if Spider-Man is back in the MCU yet

One of the most interesting things happening in the entertainment industry right now is the Sony vs. Disney fight over Spider-Man. If you’re somehow unaware of what happened, you should know that Spider-Man 3 is not going to be part of the MCU for the time being, as Sony and Disney failed to ink a new deal. It’s also one of the most annoying things to happen to fans, considering that it’s fans who will suffer most over the split. However, all hope isn’t lost yet, as Sony and Disney might reach a new compromise in the future. That’s why you should bookmark a brand new site whose only purpose is to tell you whether or not Spider-Man is back in the MCU yet.

A flurry of reports in recent days revealed some of the details behind the Sony-Disney split. Apparently, Disney wanted more money from Spider-Man films. Initial reports said Disney wanted to co-finance the films and get a 50% cut of the resulting revenue. Subsequent reports said that figure was between 25% and 30% of the box office take, something Sony wasn’t willing to accept.

At some point since Captain America: Civil War, which is when Spider-Man was first featured in the MCU, Sony realized that it might be better off on its own, apparently thinking that it can replicate Spider-Man’s newfound success without Marvel. Homecoming and Far From Home brought Sony about $2 billion in combined ticket sales, with the latter already surpassing $1.1 billion. That obviously explains why Disney would want more money out of the deal.

While Sony deserves some credit for these box office hits, there’s no denying that it’s the MCU integration and the plot’s complex links to other MCU films that turned the new Spider-Man films into two of the best Spidey movies in Sony’s history.

Ironically, the MCU will continue to have a massive influence on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, something the actor already confirmed. The third film in the new series is already in development, as Sony has to keep making Spider-Man films every few years or it will lose the rights to the character.

Image Source: IsSpiderManBackInTheMCUYet.com

This brings us to IsSpiderManBackInTheMCUYet.com, the website I mentioned. Just load it up in a browser of your choice and it’ll tell you right away whether or not Spider-Man is back in the MCU. For now, the answer is a solid “No.” And crying emojis, of course.

With all that in mind, there’s still plenty of time for Sony and Disney to ink a new deal that could be mutually beneficial. And Spider-Man could return to the MCU, which would be the best outcome for the character and for fans. Once that happens, the answer above will surely change. It’s unclear when Spider-Man 3 will launch, but it’ll probably hit theaters before a future Avengers 5 movie is released.