One of the most underrated aspects of a daily hygiene routine is the near-automatic action of washing one’s hands. You do it so much throughout a day (hopefully), that you don’t even realize you’re doing it. While hand soap shopping probably isn’t too high on everyone’s list, it should be. Being that it’s an integral part of most of our days, let’s take a look at some hand soap options for you, your family, and your guests so that no hand shall ever go germ-infested again.

Best Hand Soap Bar

You can’t go wrong with a classic bar of soap, and there’s no better option than the Dove White Beauty Bar, a staple in bar soap. As the number one dermatologist recommended soap, this simple, yet effective hand soap contains ¼ moisturizing cream to go along with mild cleansers to help keep your skin moist after washing, as opposed to some off-brands that tend to dry you out. After using this soap, your skin will feel softer than it did before, and the best part is, it’s fine to use on your entire body and face, making it great for any type of washing.

Best Foaming Hand Soap

If you’re someone who prefers a foaming hand soap, then you should opt for this Method Foaming Hand Soap. The pack comes with six 10 oz. bottles of naturally derived foaming hand soap, all of which are paraben-free and biodegradable. The soap itself smells heavenly, and the foam itself soothes into the hand to keep your skin moist and soft. As an added bonus, the bottles themselves are made from recycled plastic and are 100 percent recyclable themselves, giving both your hands — and the environment — a much needed cleanse.

Best Natural Hand Soap

When it comes to natural liquid hand soap, Puracy Natural Gel Hand Wash is a fantastic option. Featured on a variety of mainstream networks like FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC, this hand soap is sulfate-free and utilizes natural ingredients like lavender essential oil, and pure vanilla absolute. Additionally, it’s made to keep your skin soft, thanks to the additions of Vitamin E, natural sea salt, and aloe vera. To top it all off, it’s completely non-toxic, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and biodegradable, ensuring you’re getting a totally natural hand cleansing every time. With a 100% satisfaction guarantee, there’s virtually no reason not to try this soap — especially if being chemical-free is your number one concern.