Best Beard Oil

Growing a beard has been a very popular thing among men over the past decade. While there were plenty of people who grew them in the past, as seen in many historical photographs, a boom of facial hair has really taken shape recently. Once you have a beard, you want to make sure you keep it in the best condition possible. Utilizing beard oil will soften and condition your skin and help you avoid any itchy feelings. Nothing is more annoying than having to scratch your neck and face because of your beard. With the help of any of these beard oils, you’ll be able to get that full, thick beard you’ve been wanting.

Best Jelly Beard Oil

With five different scents to choose from, the Bossman Beard Oil will give you results in a short amount of time. They give you the option with scents titled Magic, Gold, Stagecoach, Hammer to really jazz you up or you can choose Naked, which is odorless. This is a jelly beard oil, the first of its kind, that has increased viscosity to help you beard grow and look luscious. The natural oils moisturize your face and the hair follicles to produce optimum thickness. With the jelly consistency, it’ll penetrate the roots deeper, stimulating more growth. You just need to apply it, root to tip, even on your mustache, after showering for the best results.

Best Hydrating Beard Oil

Promoting natural and organic ingredients, the Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil is tried and tested. Made in the USA, this oil will soften and condition your skin underneath your hair, creating an optimal area for beard growth. It is made from organic virgin argan, golden jojoba, as well as six other hydrating oils to keep you looking and feeling your best. They all target your follicles and keep the existing hair looking shiny. Applying it to a damp beard will do the trick.

Best Simple Ingredients Beard Oil

Made with just two ingredients, the Ranger Grooming Co by Leven Rose Fragrance Free Beard Oil will keep your beard healthy. It is made of Moroccan argan oil and jojoba oil and is not tested on animals. The dark amber bottle enhances shelf life and the dropper helps you control how much you’re putting in your beard. It will eliminate dandruff and itchiness at the source as it moisturizes. This will help your beard grow stronger and come in fuller. For the best results, it can be used daily after showering.